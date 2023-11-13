Bilton Court: Grade-II listed 18th-century building in Harrogate set to be converted into housing

A former stately home in Harrogate dating back to the 18th century will be converted back into housing after being used as offices.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Council has approved plans to convert the grade-II listed Bilton Court on Wetherby Road into a single home.

Built in 1740 and close to the Great Yorkshire Showground, it’s described in planning documents as being a “jewel in the crown” of Harrogate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building is currently used by local firm Geoplan as its main offices but because of the increase in working from home since the Covid pandemic, documents submitted by Townscape Architects say it is “no longer needed, practical or economical” to be used by the business.

A former stately home in Harrogate dating back to the 18th century is set to be converted into housing

Two side extensions were added to the building in 1820 and a chapel was built in 1889.

A further extension will be built to be used as a garage and garden room and a warehouse building that is part of the site will also be converted into a separate home.

Documents add: “It is proposed to convert the property back into a dwelling which we believe is more befitting of a property of this nature and will preserve and prolong the life of the building as it was first designed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Overall, because the property was initially designed as a residential property it lends itself well to being converted into one now.

"As a result a light touch approach was used with as little intervention as possible.

“This means the heritage asset will disturbed as little as possible.