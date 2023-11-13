Bilton Court: Grade-II listed 18th-century building in Harrogate set to be converted into housing
and live on Freeview channel 276
North Yorkshire Council has approved plans to convert the grade-II listed Bilton Court on Wetherby Road into a single home.
Built in 1740 and close to the Great Yorkshire Showground, it’s described in planning documents as being a “jewel in the crown” of Harrogate.
The building is currently used by local firm Geoplan as its main offices but because of the increase in working from home since the Covid pandemic, documents submitted by Townscape Architects say it is “no longer needed, practical or economical” to be used by the business.
Two side extensions were added to the building in 1820 and a chapel was built in 1889.
A further extension will be built to be used as a garage and garden room and a warehouse building that is part of the site will also be converted into a separate home.
Documents add: “It is proposed to convert the property back into a dwelling which we believe is more befitting of a property of this nature and will preserve and prolong the life of the building as it was first designed.
“Overall, because the property was initially designed as a residential property it lends itself well to being converted into one now.
"As a result a light touch approach was used with as little intervention as possible.
“This means the heritage asset will disturbed as little as possible.
"Where new additions are made the intention has been to make them as obvious as possible to ensure they don’t confuse and detract from the heritage asset.”