The outdoor show of holiday homes, caravans and motorhomes, is set to get a brand-new look, with exciting fresh content to be announced nearer the time.

Rebranded as The Great Holiday Home Show, the event will be held from Friday 8 to Sunday 10 September for the public, followed by a trade-only show from Tuesday 12 to Thursday 14 September.

The showcase will see all major NCC manufacturers launch their latest models to the public as well as to parks, dealers and distributors from across the United Kingdom.

The Great Holiday Home Show is coming to the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate next year

The event, formally known as The Lawns Show, was first held in 1976 and it is moving from Hull to the 250-acre Great Yorkshire Showground which will allow more manufacturers to attend than ever before, making it the largest outdoor holiday home show in the country.

Richard Jones, Chairman of HERCMA, said “This is an exciting time for the industry as we bring everyone together to put on a comprehensive show, in a central location for an industry that is constantly evolving.

"The show will be managed for us by the organisers of the Great Yorkshire Show, one of the United Kingdom’s biggest events.”

Heather Parry, Managing Director at the Great Yorkshire Showground, added: “We are delighted to be hosting and managing The Great Holiday Home Show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is a significant event for the industry, set in the heart of the United Kingdom, at a venue that boasts acres of outdoor space along quality indoor space too.