The Bramham has two en suites and is built across three floors

In that time Bellway Yorkshire has sold-out one development in the town, is readying the sold-out boards for another and has re-designed a third just to keep up with demand for a specific size of home.

Dalesway on Skipton Rd, near Killinghall sold-out in late Spring, and the final homes are being built on St George’s Walk in the town centre – with the development anticipated to be fully completed by early Autumn.

Meanwhile, the company has shown incredible flexibility to meet changing market demands at Jubilee Park in Pannal.

Paula Murdoch, Bellway Yorkshire’s sales manager, said: “Ever since the turn of the year the number of enquiries we’ve received for three-bedroom homes in the Harrogate area has been phenomenal. For a housebuilder this may seem a great position to be in, but up until now we had nowhere near enough three-bedroom homes to have any chance of meeting this huge new demand.

“Rather than turning people away we went back to our site plans for Jubilee Park and carried out a redesign, which led to the release of a variety of three-bedroom homes to replace what were originally planned as four-bed properties.

“The response to our site redesign has been unanimously positive, both in terms of customer feedback and an ever-quickening sales rate.”

Bellway currently has 10 three-bedroom homes available in four different styles at Jubilee Park – meaning buyers have a real choice to make before deciding what to buy.

The lowest priced of the four house types, the Beverley (from £309,995), has one en suite and is a two-storey home, while the Bramham (from £372,995) has two en suites and is built across three floors. The Wickham (from £314,995) and the Hawthorne (from £369,995) both comprise spacious three-bedroom accommodation over two floors.

“I do feel that the pandemic has changed where and why people are buying houses,” continued Paula. “It’s especially noticeable amongst young families who are keen to find a peaceful setting to live in, but one that still has all the benefits of being close to big cities and bustling town centres for both work and leisure. And what they really seem to want in these locations are three-bedroom homes.”

“We’ve been only too happy to rework designs at Jubilee Park in order to meet the demand for this new generation of semi-rural homeowners.”

Once complete, Jubilee Park will comprise 133 two, three, four and five bedroom homes, plus two-bedroom apartments.