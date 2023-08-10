Americana Dreams - 1950s men's gear and guitars go to auction

Part of the Peter Leathers Collection.

The collection was put together over a lifetime by Peter Leathers, a fashion designer, jewellery maker and guitarist from West Yorkshire, and the sales will be a must-visit for any vintage fans.

Peter Leathers was fascinated by the 1950s and was a devotee of the era from his childhood in Durham.

Indeed, under the influence of his teddy boy uncles, he had two teddy boy suits made in yellow and red aged just 14.

Gents' American c.1950s cardigans – estimate: £150-250

Aesthetically minded and fascinated by fashion, he went on to establish the designer label Peter Hoggard with his partner Michelle Hoggard: established in 1983, the company’s success led them to open their own outlet in London’s Hyper Hyper store in 1985 before taking part in British Fashion Week the following year and opening their own shop in 1987.

Peter Hoggard created cutting edge designs for young British fashion icons until the early to mid-90s.

Throughout his career Peter remained fascinated by the 1950s aesthetic and music, and was an early user of eBay, seeking out any original garments and ephemera from the American Deep South.

Keen to collect authentic pieces, he purchased much of his menswear collection from old ‘Mom and Pop’ shops, or from estate sales.

1950s jackets that will feature in the sale.

He focused his attention on pieces from Mississippi, the home of his hero Elvis.

Indeed, numerous garments in his collection were from Lansky Brothers on Beale Street, Memphis, where Elvis himself used to shop.

While many of the pieces in the collection were worn regularly by Peter himself, the collection also includes numerous unworn collector’s pieces, complete with their original tags.

Highlights on offer in the Costume, Accessories and Textiles Sale include a group of 19 articles of 1950s American Gents’ Casual Wear including five Lansky Bros shirts on offer with an estimate of £150-250 (all figures exclude buyer’s premium), and a group of four striking American 1950s jackets and college cardigans, that are on offer with an estimate of £150-250.

A selection of clothes from the collection.

In addition to his successful career in fashion and jewellery design, Peter later owned a musical instrument shop, Beat School, in Holmfirth.

His interests as a keen guitarist and as a guitar teacher are reflected in the stylish 1950s instruments on offer in the Scientific and Musical Instruments Sale.