From medieval castles to picturesque canalside pubs, and bustling high streets lined with quirky independent shops, they boast plenty of attractions.

They’re not just great places to visit but excellent spots in which to live and set down roots, thanks to their thriving communities.

Many of them have their own railway stations, with direct trains connecting them to cities including York, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield and London.

We’ve put together a list of the best market towns across Yorkshire with good railway links.

They boast stunning country walks, low crime rates, vibrant arts and culture venues, and top-notch food and drinks scenes.

Among them is the nation’s highest market town, another boasting the world’s oldest musical hall, and a third which was home to one of the UK’s best-loved authors, whose tales of country life have enchanted readers and viewers alike.

Some have been named among the UK’s best places to live, some are popular with first-time buyers thanks to their affordable housing, and others are loved by families thanks to their excellent schools.

How many of these places have you visited, and would you consider relocating to any of these lovely market towns?

1 . Malton Malton is a historic market town which is described as Yorkshire's food capital, thanks to its array of award-winning artisan producers, independent shops, cafes and restaurants. The charming town, with excellent schools, sits beside the River Derwent and is less than half an hour from York by train. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Thirsk Thirsk is a pretty market town in North Yorkshire, known for its racecourse and for being the hometown of All Creatures Great and Small author James Herriot. It has a thriving community, exemplified by the introduction of 'duck wardens' to help our feathered friends safely across the road. Thirsk is just over a quarter of an hour from York by train, with direct services to Leeds too. | National World Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

3 . Knaresborough Knaresborough boasts a stunning riverside setting, and the charming town centre is home to a range of charming independent shops, cafes, pubs and restaurants. It has a rich history, with the remains of the castle standing high above the River Nidd, and also boasts good schools and a welcoming community. Knaresborough station has regular train services to Leeds, York and Harrogate. | National World Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales