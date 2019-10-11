Historic Nidderdale mill reborn as 32 new homes come onto the market

One of Nidderdale’s most historic buildings has been converted into homes which will be launched onto the market on Saturday (October 12).

Glasshouses Mill has been carefully renovated by North Yorkshire property developer Newby and its show home will be open for appointments over the weekend.

A view of Glasshouses from the air.

The mill, which stands on the River Nidd in the village of Glasshouses, has played a significant role in the life of the local community ever since it was originally built as a corn mill in the 1700s.

Later it employed hundreds of people producing cotton and flax, and then made rope and camouflage netting during the World Wars. It is even said that the mill supplied rope used on the ill-fated Titanic. But the building was left empty and at the risk of going derelict at the end of the last century.

It is now being revived and turned into 32 family homes – 13 apartments, nine cottages and 10 houses – for its next lease of life. Set around a central courtyard, the two-, three- and four-bedroom homes and one-, two- and three-bedroom flats are each individually designed to suit a range of homeowners. Prices range from £155,000 to £599,500.

One property owner will be lucky enough to have the mill’s landmark clock tower, dating back to 1862, within their home, whilst others will be situated within the Mechanics’ Workshop or the Old School House.

A typical interior of one of the newly renovated properties.

The mill’s historic appearance has been retained thanks to bespoke sash windows, but the company has also included more modern innovations, as well as an open-plan layout.

The mill also includes two commercial units which will be used as a shop and café, for which Newby are now taking enquiries.

Anthony Mackle, sales and marketing director at Newby, said: “Glasshouses Mill is a very special place. You can feel it as soon as you arrive. The location is fantastic, set on the edge of the river in a thriving village community, with Pateley Bridge just a short walk along the riverside and Harrogate only 12 miles away.

“It’s the perfect place to enjoy the great outdoors with walks, cycle routes, and watersports on the mill’s doorstep. The sense of history is everywhere and we’ve tried to retain that as much as possible – every detail is carefully considered to seamlessly blend together the historic, rural setting and contemporary living.

“There’s been a lot of interest from those looking to downsize, people wanting to relocate to the countryside and also people in the market for a tranquil holiday bolthole to escape from it all. Glasshouses Mill is unusual in that it can tick all those boxes with ease.”

Newby, which is based at Newby Hall between Boroughbridge and Ripon, was founded in 2008 and has complated projects across the Harrogate and York areas. It also has projects pending in Newcastle and Gloucestershire.

The four-bedroom show home will be open from 10am – 2pm on October 12 and 13 for the launch event, by appointment only.

For more information about Glasshouses visit www.newby.co.uk or call the agents at Nicholls Tyreman on 01423 503 076 to make an appointment.