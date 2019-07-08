There are some homes on the market in Harrogate for 100,000 or less

Here’s what £100,000 can buy you in different parts of Harrogate

Buying a property in Harrogate doesn’t have to require a huge budget, as there are some homes on the market for £100,000 or less.

From studios and flats, to houses or land, here is what is currently available to buy in Harrogate without having to break your 100k budget.

1. 1 bedroom flat, Burnt Yates

2. 2 bedroom mobile home, Shaws Trailer Park

3. Land, South Of Ashmore

4. 3 bedroom terrace, Beech Street

