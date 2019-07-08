Here’s what £100,000 can buy you in different parts of Harrogate
Buying a property in Harrogate doesn’t have to require a huge budget, as there are some homes on the market for £100,000 or less.
From studios and flats, to houses or land, here is what is currently available to buy in Harrogate without having to break your 100k budget.
1. 1 bedroom flat, Burnt Yates
Ideal for first time buyers or investors, this cosy one bedroom flat sits within close proximity to Harrogate in the village of Burnt Yates, offering beautiful countryside views over Nidderdale. Price: GBP 99,950