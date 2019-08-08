Here's everything you need to know about this year's feva festival in Knaresborough

Knaresborough's annual feva extravaganza returns tomorrow and is jam-packed with events for all the family.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's lineup.

Arrests made after series of terrifying attacks in Harrogate

Friday August 9

Scarecrow Making Workshop – Studio 3 – 10am-Noon

Lots of creative scarecrow activities for children aged five and over. Parents welcome. All scarecrows are eligible for entry into the Scarecrow Trail at St John’s Church. Price includes materials. Direct telephone bookings are required - 07966 173636. The workshop is £3.50

Bob’s Your Uncle – Market Place – at Noon, 1pm, 2pm and 3 pm

This fabulous free event gets the magic of feva underway.

Ben Ottewell – Frazer Theatre – doors open 7pm, act starts 8pm

As a singer and lead guitarist in rock band Gomez, Ben Ottewell is well known for his unmistakable voice and talent for blistering and inspired guitar solos. Tickets are £15 and can be booked at www.feva.info

Saturday 10 August

Drum Lightshade Making Workshop – Green Dragon Yard – 10am-12.30pm, and 2.30pm-4pm

Make a drum lampshade in fabric. Kit included to make 30cm diameter shade, please bring ½ metre of your chosen fabric. Max 4 people per session, no sewing involved. Booking and payment in advance essential. Tickets from info@zipinn.co.uk and are £25.

feva Busk Stop – Market Place – 11am-4pm

Drop by the 'Busk Stop' in the Market Place to enjoy performances over the course of the day to entertain the crowds. See www.feva.info for schedule or to request a slot to play.

Salontronic – Orb Community Arts - Noon-10.30pm

Sonic Collective Cave presents an all-day arts event creating a unique vibe with electronica, film, music, live performance and cabaret, also with workshops, discos, bar and food. Entry is £5 and concessions are £4.

Beats on the Beach with DJ Rory Hoy – Henshaws – 3pm-5pm

Rory Hoy is a multi-award winning DJ/music producer/film-maker with six albums, countless remixes, EPs, singles and collaborations on worldwide labels. Entry is free.

Gloria – St John the Baptist Church - 7.30pm

The choir at St John’s Church plus friends present an eclectic mix of choral music, including Vivaldi’s uplifting masterpiece The Gloria in D (RV 589).Entry is £10 and £6 for concessions.

The Blarge – Carriages Garden - 7.30pm

Celtic songs and tunes on guitar, mandolin, tenor banjo with percussion instruments. Free entry.

Son Para Todos – Six Poor Folk – 8pm

Son Para Todos is an excellent Latino band for easy listening and is Sheffield's own working salsa band. Come dance the night away. Free entry.

Sunday 11 August

feva Eucharist - St John the Baptist Church – doors open 10am

A special service of Choral Eucharist to celebrate feva sung by St John’s Choir and friends, including Haydn’s Little Organ Mass and Mozart’s popular motet Ave Verum Corpus. Free entry.

Make and Take Marketplace – Henshaws - 11am-4pm

Visit the Marketplace on the Urban Beach at Henshaws and see local artists and crafters sell their handmade creations. Each stall also offers the chance to make your own items to take away. Free entry.

Cadenza Singers in Concert (with lunch) – Dower House – doors open at Noon.

Enjoy an engaging and versatile musical concert from one of Knaresborough’s foremost vocal ensembles, including lunch, at the beautiful Dower House. A wide range of favourites delivered in full harmonic colour. Tickets are £20 and available from www.feva.info

Yorkshire Life Aquatic - Dry Land Synchronised Swimming – Market Place – 12.30pm, 1.30pm and 3pm

In homage to the days of Hollywood and the Million Dollar Mermaids, Yorkshire Life Aquatic recreate the fun and glamour of vintage synchronised swimming - in the Market Place! Free entry.

Introduction to Whittling – Station Haus – 1pm-3.30pm

Workshop on whittling. Create a Hillbilly caricature using only a knife. No under 16s. Safety equipment supplied. Book at venue 01423 863004 . £30 includes materials.

Open Day Knaresborough Allotments - Stockwell Road - 1.30pm-4pm

Vegetables, fruit and flower fun for all the family at the annual allotment open day. There are plenty of activities plus you can take a look around, talk gardening with the plot holders or simply relax and enjoy refreshments. Free entry.

Town Criers Competition – Market Place – pm

Visit feva’s perennial favourite annual criers’ challenge in which Town Criers from across the North gather for this contest of vocal prowess, verbal dexterity and sumptuous attire. Who will be voted Crier of Criers? Sponsored by Bowers Funeral Directors. Free.

Sacred and Profane, the Two Faces of Naples – St John’s Church – doors open 2.30pm

Music on the exciting cusp of the Baroque and Classical by the leading Neapolitan composers: Pergolesi's famous 'Stabat Mater' and Scarlatti's scandalous 'La Dirindina'. Performed by acclaimed period performance ensemble Arioso. £12, concessions £9. Tickets available online.

Even More Poetry Please – Art in the Mill – doors open 7pm

Here is another chance to share your favourite poems by reading them aloud. Non-readers also welcome. Tickets available from the venue or on the door. £3.

You Give me feva Quiz – Blind Jack’s – 7pm

DJ Trev’s ‘you give me feva’ pub quiz, performed in his unique, humorous style. All welcome. £1 entry.

Monday 12 August

Cabin Fever – Market Place – 11am, 1pm and 3pm

Join Captain Bullock and Bosun Bell for maritime mayhem, magic and mirth! Marvel at these maritime mateys with their nautical extravaganza of eccentric experiments, sensational circus skills, and hilarious feats of derring-do. This event is free.

Crochet Amigurumi Figures – Station Haus – 10am to Noon

Learn to crochet Amigurumi figures. The magic ring – starting point and how to form 3D shapes. Book at venue 01423 863004. £20 includes materials.

Clogarythym - Market Place – 6.30pm

Don’t miss the best clog step dancing troupe in the whole of Knaresborough! Free event.

History Wardrobe’s Woman in Gold – Frazer Theatre - doors open 7pm

Art, glamour and intrigue! Explore the lure of gold in fashion and the hidden world of women in art. Inspired by the dazzling embellishments of artist Gustav Klimt… and the fate of one of his most famous paintings. Tickets are £12 and available online.

Tuesday 13 August

Properpunch - Market Place - 11.30am, 1pm and 2.30pm

Punch and Judy performed in the grand old tradition with the outrageous antics of Mr Punch and friends. Free event.

Guided Tour of Knaresborough – meet Green Dragon Yard – walk one 10.30am; walk two 11.45am

Join Margy Longhurst for a free guided tour of Knaresborough for feva. Margy is a Yorkshire Blue Badge Tourist Guide and a member of Knaresborough Council's Town Team committee. First walk for all including restricted mobility. Walk two is for those more agile and people are advised to wear suitable footwear. Free event.

Secret Wartime Britain – Library – doors open 6.50pm

Hidden places that helped win the Second World War. Join local author Colin Philpott for a fascinating description of these sites - where were they and why were they needed? How successfully were they kept secret and what has happened to them since?Tickets are £5 and available online.

feva Storytrail – Library – 10.30am

In Days of Old When Knights Were Bold – feva Storytrail. Meet at the library for tales of brave knights and courageous damsels, then follow the trail to the Castle (tour included). For children aged 5 to 10. Book at the library (Tel: 01609 533610) Tickets are £2 per child and parents get in free.

Dance feva – Frazer Theatre – doors open 6.30pm

A dazzling, vibrant display of song and dance, showcasing some of the talent from Studio 3 Dance Workshop, including ballet, tap, jazz, musical theatre, street dance and Riverdance, performed by pupils aged from 5 to 18. Tickets are £5 and available online.

Jez Lowe and the Bad Pennies – Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre – doors open 7pm; act starts 8pm

A double nomination in the 2015 BBC Folk Awards – for best singer and best new song – was a timely reminder of Jez Lowe’s standing in the UK folk and acoustic music scene. Tickets are £14.50 and available online.

Why a beach is set to arrive in Harrogate town centre

Wednesday 14 August

Fantastic Fairytale Play – Toy Library Old School – 10am-11.30am

Fun-filled pre-school play, themed around classic fairytales. With toys, crafts, messy play and songs, there's something for everyone. This is a drop-in session with no need to book. Drinks and snacks are included. Entry is £3 per child plus 50p per additional child and can be paid on the door.

Leather Belt Making Workshop – Station Haus – 10am-4pm

Create a belt using traditional leather craft skills. No under 16s are permitted at this event and lunch is not included. Book at the venue 01423 863004. Tickets are £50 plus £25 for materials.

Orb Well Good 5 Live Extravaganza – Orb – doors open 12.45pm

Orb’s annual celebration of creativity and wellbeing, featuring performers from community arts projects from across Yorkshire. Live bands, singers, DJs, cabaret and an art exhibition. Enjoy produce from the garden and amazing sound and lights! This event is free.

Practically Theatre – Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre – doors open 1.30pm

Performers with learning disabilities perform excerpts from their newly devised show on the urban beach. Free event.

I Don’t Know What I’m Supposed to be Doing - Library – doors open 6.45pm

Emma Decent’s inspiring one-woman play about herself and her mother, who suffered from dementia, mixes photos, music, props and storytelling to create a powerful and life-affirming experience. Tickets are £5 and available online.

The Snow Queen – Castle Grounds - 2.30pm

Introducing feva’s youngest participants, and set against a backdrop of the beautiful Castle, tots from Studio 3 Dance Workshop, helped by some older friends, invite you to join them for their performance of The Snow Queen. Free event.

Hornbeam Molly – Market Place – 7.15pm

Enjoy traditional folk dances performed by Knaresborough’s very own local group dressed in their signature green and brown costumes. Free event.

Pink feva Quiz - Six Poor Folk – 8pm

Six Poor Folk’s quiz night turns pink for feva. Free entry, £20 bar tab and spot prizes up for grabs.

Elton John Tribute Act – Working Men’s Club – doors open 7pm; act starts 8pm

Some tribute artists look like their idol, some sound like their idol. Ultimately Elton does both! Close your eyes and you won't believe your ears; open your eyes and you won't believe them either! Tickets are £13 and available online.

Thursday 15 August

The Great Mandavi – Market Place - 11am, 1pm and 3pm

A feva favourite – the one, the only –The Great Mandavi! Defying death, drowning and dressing up in the Market Place once again for your delight! Free event.

Step by Step, a Conspiracy to Murder – Library – doors open 6.50pm

Meet Amanda Taylor, author of ‘Aram’ which tells the true story of Eugene Aram, Knaresborough’s most notorious villain – a tale of class, religion, bigotry, incest and murder! Tickets are £5 and available online.

‘Call My Bluff’ Wine Tasting – Carriages – doors open 7pm

Pit your wits, wine knowledge and intuition against the devious, cheating expertise of our wine experts. Tickets include six small glasses of wine and tapas. Recommended teams of 4 – 8. Limited number of tickets. Tickets are £25 and available from enquiries@carriagesknaresborough.co.uk.

Snake Davis – King James’s School – doors open 7pm; act starts 8pm

Snake Davis has played with some of the biggest names in contemporary music. He's had a long collaboration with Heather Small of M-People, toured the world with Lisa Stansfield, Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart and played with James Brown, Paul McCartney, George Michael and Tina Turner to name but a few. Tickets are £14.50 and available online.

Friday 16 August

Strange Twig’s Lost and Found – Market Place – 11am, 1pm and 3pm

The Tripods came unexpectedly to Woking, but for the Woking Postal Corps the beginning of the apocalypse doesn’t mean a half-day holiday. Will the Martians win out, or will humanity prevail? But most important of all... will the post be delivered? Fantastic family fun featuring circus tricks, comedy and lots of audience participation. Free event.

Inflorescences by Mimesis – Taste Gallery, Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre – doors open 5.30pm

Moods of nature portrayed in an inter-cultural performance blending sound and music with Bharatanatyam (Indian) dance, poetry and video followed by audience workshops. Tickets are £5 and available on the door.

Lions’ Beer Festival – Knaresborough House – 7pm

Knaresborough Lions’ annual three-day beer festival kicks off in support of feva, with a wonderful selection of real ales from around the country. Live music from Chorus Crew and Paul Watson. Free entry.

Swing Commanders – Henshaws – doors open 7.30pm; act starts 8pm

The Swing Commanders have appeared at most of the UK’s top Vintage and Country Music festivals, often headlining. They are loved by fans of jazz, country, swing and blues, and find it easy to fill dancehalls with lindy hoppers, modern jivers, line, partner and social dancers. Tickets are £14 and available online.

Strut Ya Stuff – Six Poor Folk – 9pm

Deep cuts and mostly cheese-free classics from the funkier end of disco on vinyl with DJ Mike Atkinson. Free event.

Saturday 17 August

Frolicked’s the Alchemist – Market Place – 11am, 1pm and 3pm

Join Frolicked Puppet Theatre for this fabulous and funny puppet show featuring a hapless medieval scientist and his increasingly desperate attempts to turn lead into gold. Free event.

Picnic in the Park – Knaresborough House grounds - Noon to 5pm

feva’s free outdoor festival event, facilitated by FT Audio Visual. Emcee is DJ Trev. Live music starts with Robin van Zelst and Serious Raid; then Hot Sauce, a great party outfit; next, the Diamonds, possibly the best 60’s cover band hereabouts; then Omega Era, and ends with Chequered Past, an energetic 5-piece playing mod, ska, punk and new wave. Links with Knaresborough Lions’ Beer Festival. Free event.

Lions Beer Festival – Knaresborough House – Noon to 11pm

Second day of the Lions’ Beer Festival, featuring the best of British beer. The afternoon coincides with Picnic in the Park. Live musical entertainment in the evening. Free entry.

March of the Mermaids – starts from Henshaws 1 pm, march at 3 pm

Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre presents feva’s annual 'March of the Mermaids'. Come dressed as either a mermaid or a pirate. The Gossip (a group of mermaids) departs at 3 pm on a short, guided march. Prizes for best dressed mermaids and pirates. Themed mermaid craft activity from 11 am. Diversity Disco after the march. Free

Open Mic – Carriages – Noon to 5pm

Opportunity knocks for the musically talented. Book an advanced slot via Carriages: 01423 867041 or enquiries@carriagesknaresborough.co.uk. £10.

Leather Tooling Workshop – Station Haus – 1pm to 3pm

Learn basic leather tooling skills to create a coater carving your initials or a Celtic design. No under 16s permitted. Book at venue on 01423 863004. Tickets £30 including materials.

The Conjurors – Frazer – doors open 7pm

The Conjurors are back. The Harrogate Society of Magicians present “The Greatest Show.” Combining magic, mind reading and mystery, this show promises an evening guests will not forget. Tickets are £10, concessions are £8 and are available online.

Reggae by the River – Mother Shipton’s pub – 7.30pm

Enjoy music and a great barbecue in the grounds of our atmospheric old pub. Food and fun for families and friends. Free entry.

Sunday 18 August

Bob’s Your Uncle – Market Place – 11am, 12pm, 1pm, 2pm and 3 pm

Come along for this final day of feva and enjoy Bob's much-loved mix of family fun and magic. Free event.

Live Music from Robbie Miller – Carriages – Noon

Music by Robbie Miller and barbecue. Music is free and the barbecue is £10.

Lions’ Beer Festival – Knaresborough House – Noon to 5pm

Pot luck day of the Lions’ Beer Festival starting at noon and lasting until the beer runs out or 5pm. Enjoy what’s left. Free entry.

Knaresborough Silver Band – Knaresborough House – 1pm to 2.30pm

An unmissable chance to enjoy the award-winning Knaresborough Silver Band playing its annual free concert on the terrace as an accompaniment to the afternoon at the Beer Festival. Free event.

Let’s Sing Hamilton the Musical – King James’s School – doors open 1.30pm

An afternoon workshop by Knaresborough Choral singing from the musical 'Hamilton', the world-shattering hip-hop musical, by Lin-Manuel Miranda, about the life of the US founding father Alexander Hamilton. Musical director Robert Marsh; piano accompanist Beryl Pankhurst. No previous singing experience required. Tickets from Art in the Mill and online from www.knaresboroughchoralsociety.com and are £5 including music.

Singaround with Knaresborough Acoustic – Mother Shipton’s pub – drop in between 3pm and 6pm

Enjoy a ‘singaround’ with Knaresborough Acoustic Club and friends. Free event.

Open Mic feva – Six Poor Folk – 7.30pm

Celebrating local talent, all welcome to play/sing. Pink is the theme. Free entry.

feva Visual Arts Trail

Special art exhibitions are held throughout the town during the Festival.

RAY’S ART-FULL SHOW

8, Whiteway Head, Calcutt, HG5 8LE

Daily during feva 11am – 4pm

A rich and varied collection of illustrations (including Postman Pat), paintings, and drawings; framed, mounted or in browsing folders.

www.raymutimer-artist.co.uk

01423 867808

HENSHAWS’ ARTISTS AT THE CASTLE

Knaresborough Castle, Castle Yard HG5 8AS

Daily during feva 11.30am – 4pm

Discover artworks in unexpected places all around the Castle by the talented artists from Henshaws’ Arts and Crafts Centre in this exciting pop-up celebration of Henshaws’ 21st birthday.

www.harrogate.gov.uk/museums

01423 556188

SUMMER SALON: PAPER VIEW AND MASQUERADE

Art in the Mill, Green Dragon Yard, Knaresborough HG5 8AU

Mon to Sat 9.30am – 5.30pm, Sun 11am – 5pm

This year’s summer showcase takes inspiration from paper and selected artists celebrate its many applications and qualities in their work and including a collection of new papier-mâché masks, entitled ‘Masquerade’ by Annie Stothert.

www.artinthemill.co.uk

01423 862963

WATERSCAPES

Gracious Street Methodist Church Hall, Chapel Street, HG5 8AN

Fri 9 to Sat 17 Aug, 10am – 4pm.

Shirley Vine’s annual exhibition: Scenes of the River Nidd and other Yorkshire and Cornwall waterscapes. The artist will be painting on site throughout the week. Also exhibiting paintings from Park Grove classes and a Fairtrade stall.

www.srvine.co.uk

WHAT CAUGHT MY EYE!

Gracious Street Methodist Church Hall, Chapel Street, HG5 8AN

Fri 9 to Sat 17 Aug, 10am – 4pm

Paintings, drawings, prints and photographs by retired art teacher and local artist Brian Souter. Brian studied Graphic Design at Leeds College of Art and then taught at Charterhouse for 34 years and now lectures on the History of Art.

KNARESBOROUGH ART SOCIETY SUMMER EXHIBITION

Gracious Street Methodist Church, Gracious Street, HG5 8AN

Sat 17 Aug only, 10am – 5pm

An opportunity to view the latest works by members of Knaresborough

Art Society in a wide range of styles and media, including paintings and cards for sale.

www.knaresboroughartssociety.org.uk

DRAWN TO KNARESBOROUGH

Tanacetum Studio, 14 Kirkgate, HG5 8AD

10am – 4pm daily during feva

Sherry Doyal, fibre and basketry artist at Studio Tanacetum is also hosting Knaresborough drawings by David Goldberg.

www.tanacetum.co.uk

ART HISTORY

Chris Holmes Antiques and Art, 22-24 Finkle Street, Knaresborough, HG5 8AA

Friday 9 Aug, 10.30am-3pm, and open in the evening, 6pm-8.30pm

Saturdays and Weekdays 10.30am-5.30pm, Sundays 11am-3pm.

Antique & Art Gallery showcasing curated aesthetic vision channelled through artists, antiquity and objects. The dialogue between art, design and history. Contemporary painter Chloë Holt RCA FRSA and sculptor Sharon Griffin.

www.chrisholmesantiques.co.uk

ECLECTIC BY DESIGN

Station Haus, Unit 7, Station Road, Knaresborough HG5 9AA

10am - 4pm daily during feva

Local arts and crafts by artists Tribal Wolf Leathers, Gutter Mouse and the Glass Lady and others. Artist will be working in the studio throughout the festival, come along and see what they do.

Tel: 01423 863004

ART AT THE TERRACE CAFÉ

The Hub @St John’s Church, serving teas on the terrace

Preview evening Fri 9 Aug 7.30pm

Sat 10 to Sun 18 Aug, 10.30am – 4.30pm

A varied and exciting exhibition by three local artists who paint in different styles and media: Peter Kearney, Lois Folkard, and John Fisher. Bill Bradshaw also exhibits his very popular turned wood.

21: A CELEBRATION OF THE ARTS AND CRAFTS CENTRE'S 21st BIRTHDAY

Henshaws Arts and Crafts Centre, 50 Bond End, Knaresborough

Daily during feva 9am - 4pm

The arts and crafts Summer exhibition is a celebration of Henshaw's 21st Birthday. The Arts and Crafts centre opened back in 1998 and has gone from strength to strength since. Come and marvel at the wonderful creations of the art makers. Featuring pottery, jewellery, papier mâché, woodwork, print and textile exhibits.

www.henshaws.org.uk/what-we-offer/arts-crafts/

01423 541888

NOT THE NORM 19

Studio 3, Finkle Street

Sats and Suns 2 – 4pm, Weekdays 11am -4pm. Closed Monday 12 Aug.

Local artist, Norma Galley, is exhibiting an eclectic mix of vibrant paintings, kiln formed glass and unique jewellery. This is her 19th show at feva since its inception.

www.normagalley-artist.com

‘ART-WELL’ – ORB COMMUNITY ARTS

Elephant & Castle Yard, Off High Street, HG5 0EQ (next to Frazer Theatre)

Fri 9 Aug to Sat 17 Aug (closed Sundays) 10am-4pm

Artspace@Orb presents an exhibition of original paintings, prints, mosaic and multimedia works of art, created by artists from Orb’s well-being Art & Craft Groups. Free.

01423 202028

www.orb-arts.org

ART EXHIBITION BY THE PUPILS AT KING JAMES'S SCHOOL

Chaloner Hall, King James’s School, Knaresborough

Thursday 16 Aug, 1pm - 6pm

This exhibition will showcase the work of pupils doing Art and Photography.

http://www.king-james.co.uk/

New £400k bar to open in Harrogate as another bar closes

Flavours of feva

Tea on the Terrace – The HUB@St John’s

Through feva on August 10, 12, 13 and on August 15, 16, 17 from 10.30am - 4pm. Coffee, light lunches and afternoon tea.

And on August 11, 14 and 18 from 12pm - 4:30pm. Light lunches and afternoon tea.

Enjoy savouries and sweets in our lovely bright church hall or outside on the terrace with tremendous views over the Nidd.

Ugly Duckling Knaresborough

Friday, August 9 and 16 and Saturday, August 10 and 17

5pm - 7pm

Enjoy a great start to the evening with a bottle of red, or a chilled bottle of rose or wine, alongside an antipasti platter for two. £19.95. Bright and spacious indoor room and outdoor river seating available. Booking essential 01423 868090



Blind Jack’s pub

Brewery Tap Takeover and Pop Up Kitchen

Friday, August 9 from 4pm

Blind Jack’s hosts a brewery tap takeover, accompanied by a pop-up kitchen offering the finest grilled cheese street food. Free entry



Number 13

Around the World in 13 Meze

Tuesday, August 13. Two sittings from 5pm and from 7.30pm.

Take a trip exploring tastes from all corners globe and munch your way through a platter built for sharing. BYO – bring your own tipple. £13 per person. Booking essential on 077255 78599; hello@thirteencastlegate.com

Six Poor Folk

Mexican Feast

Thursday, August 15. Two sittings at 6pm and 8pm

Selection of Mexican foods provided by our friends from Elkantina of Wetherby, including dessert and Mexican Punch served in our secret garden. £20 upfront; £22 on the door. Book via 07966342624 or Knaresborough@sixpoorfolk.com

Six Poor Folk

Gin feva

Saturday, August 17 from 5pm

Rebecca from the Gin Shack will serve a selection of gins, in the garden. (Weather permitting)