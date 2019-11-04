Here are the average house prices in the Harrogate district in 2019.

Here is the average cost of a house in every Harrogate neighbourhood

This is the average house price for every neighbourhood in the Harrogate district.

The data, provided by the House of Commons library, shows the median house prices for properties sold in each neighbourhood in the Harrogate district for March 2019.

In March 2019, the average house price was 452,000.

1. Spofforth, Burn Bridge and Huby

In March 2019, the average house price was 452,000.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
In March 2019, the average house price was 389,000.

2. Knaresborough North

In March 2019, the average house price was 389,000.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
In March 2019, the average house price was 365,000.

3. Harrogate West and Pannal

In March 2019, the average house price was 365,000.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
In March 2019, the average house price was 350,000.

4. Stray

In March 2019, the average house price was 350,000.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5