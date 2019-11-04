Here is the average cost of a house in every Harrogate neighbourhood
This is the average house price for every neighbourhood in the Harrogate district.
The data, provided by the House of Commons library, shows the median house prices for properties sold in each neighbourhood in the Harrogate district for March 2019.
1. Spofforth, Burn Bridge and Huby
In March 2019, the average house price was 452,000.
2. Knaresborough North
In March 2019, the average house price was 389,000.
3. Harrogate West and Pannal
In March 2019, the average house price was 365,000.
4. Stray
In March 2019, the average house price was 350,000.
