Here are the nominees for the Harrogate Advertiser's Cafe of the Year

From trendy to traditional, rustic to retro, there’s nothing we love more than a café or tea room and everyone has their number one.

This week we're launching our Cafe of the Year competition and are looking for the district's favourite.

It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, fantastic full English, freshly baked treats, roasted coffee from around the world or exotic teas.

Maybe you love the friendly staff, the quaint surroundings, or the fact that it’s so much more than a café or tea room.

Here are the shortlisted cafes. To vote for your favourite to make the top ten, fill out a coupon in this Thursday's edition of the Harrogate Advertiser (January 14).

1. Barrows Bistro: Crimble Hall, Leeds Road, Pannal, Harrogate

2. Bean & Bud: 14 Commercial Street, Harrogate

3. Cafe Divine: 120 King's Road, Harrogate

4. Cafe M: Unit 10, Victoria Shopping Centre, Harrogate

5. Cafe Prego: 18 Montpellier Parade, Harrogate

6. Cafe Rita: 15a Bower Road, Harrogate

7. Caffe Marconi: 2 Princes Square, Harrogate

8. Filmore & Union: 61 Market Place, Wetherby

9. Fodder: Great Yorkshire Showground, Railway Road, Harrogate

10. Gourmet Café: 5 - 7 The Shambles, Wetherby

11. Hoxton North: 1A Royal Parade, Harrogate

12. Jenny's Tea Shop: 7 Montpellier Street, Harrogate

13. Just-Delicious: 9-10 Kings Court, Pateley Bridge

14. Lago di Como: 35 Beulah Street, Harrogate

15. Le Deli: 31 Beulah Street, Harrogate

16. Lettie Cafe/karens bistro: 52 High Street, Harrogate

17. Lilly's: 24 Commercial Street, Harrogate

18. Mama Doreen's: 31-33 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate

19. Millers Cafe: 67 High Street, Harrogate

20. Mrs Smith's Cafe: Unit 2 Jenny Field Drive, Harrogate

21. No. 35 Harrogate: 35 Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate

22. North Bar: 2D, Oxford Buildings, Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate

23. Nutrition Joe's: Baines House, Station Parade, Harrogate

24. Riverside Cafe: 23a Waterside, Knaresborough

25. Slingsby's: 49 Tower Street, Harrogate

26. Sophie's Coffee Shop: High Street, Hampsthwaite, Harrogate

27. The Cafe & Bistro @ Thorpe Arch: Thorpe Arch Retail Park, Wetherby

28. The Harrogate Tea Rooms: 9 Westminster Arcade, Harrogate

29. The Wild Plum: 34-36 Hookstone Road, Harrogate

30.Truffles Cafe: 22 Station Parade, Harrogate

31. Weetons Food Hall: 23/24 West Park, Harrogate

32. Westmorland Coffee House: 2 Westmoreland Street, Harrogate

33. Wise Owl Cafe: 199 High Street, Boston Spa, Wetherby