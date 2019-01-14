Here are the nominees for the Harrogate Advertiser's Cafe of the Year

From trendy to traditional, rustic to retro, there’s nothing we love more than a café or tea room and everyone has their number one.
This week we're launching our Cafe of the Year competition and are looking for the district's favourite.
It could be because of the fresh and innovative cuisine, fantastic full English, freshly baked treats, roasted coffee from around the world or exotic teas.
Maybe you love the friendly staff, the quaint surroundings, or the fact that it’s so much more than a café or tea room.
Here are the shortlisted cafes. To vote for your favourite to make the top ten, fill out a coupon in this Thursday's edition of the Harrogate Advertiser (January 14).
1. Barrows Bistro: Crimble Hall, Leeds Road, Pannal, Harrogate
2. Bean & Bud: 14 Commercial Street, Harrogate
3. Cafe Divine: 120 King's Road, Harrogate
4. Cafe M: Unit 10, Victoria Shopping Centre, Harrogate
5. Cafe Prego: 18 Montpellier Parade, Harrogate
6. Cafe Rita: 15a Bower Road, Harrogate
7. Caffe Marconi: 2 Princes Square, Harrogate
8. Filmore & Union: 61 Market Place, Wetherby
9. Fodder: Great Yorkshire Showground, Railway Road, Harrogate
10. Gourmet Café: 5 - 7 The Shambles, Wetherby
11. Hoxton North: 1A Royal Parade, Harrogate
12. Jenny's Tea Shop: 7 Montpellier Street, Harrogate
13. Just-Delicious: 9-10 Kings Court, Pateley Bridge
14. Lago di Como: 35 Beulah Street, Harrogate
15. Le Deli: 31 Beulah Street, Harrogate
16. Lettie Cafe/karens bistro: 52 High Street, Harrogate
17. Lilly's: 24 Commercial Street, Harrogate
18. Mama Doreen's: 31-33 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate
19. Millers Cafe: 67 High Street, Harrogate
20. Mrs Smith's Cafe: Unit 2 Jenny Field Drive, Harrogate
21. No. 35 Harrogate: 35 Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate
22. North Bar: 2D, Oxford Buildings, Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate
23. Nutrition Joe's: Baines House, Station Parade, Harrogate
24. Riverside Cafe: 23a Waterside, Knaresborough
25. Slingsby's: 49 Tower Street, Harrogate
26. Sophie's Coffee Shop: High Street, Hampsthwaite, Harrogate
27. The Cafe & Bistro @ Thorpe Arch: Thorpe Arch Retail Park, Wetherby
28. The Harrogate Tea Rooms: 9 Westminster Arcade, Harrogate
29. The Wild Plum: 34-36 Hookstone Road, Harrogate
30.Truffles Cafe: 22 Station Parade, Harrogate
31. Weetons Food Hall: 23/24 West Park, Harrogate
32. Westmorland Coffee House: 2 Westmoreland Street, Harrogate
33. Wise Owl Cafe: 199 High Street, Boston Spa, Wetherby