Heatherwood, Duchy Road, Harrogate - £1,100,000

Heatherwood is a beautifully presented character Edwardian family home in the ever popular Duchy area of Harrogate, according to agents Hopkinson.

It includes a dining hall, living family kitchen and dining area with double doors leading to rear garden, guest cloakroom, lounge, sitting room, study/playroom. There are four first floor double bedrooms with luxury house bathroom, shower room, separate toilet, three second floor bedrooms, one with en-suite. Gardens, parking and double garage. Contact Hopkinson 01423 501201.