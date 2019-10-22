Harrogate, Wetherby and Ripon: what kinds of property are selling best?

The price of property coming to market at this time of year usually experiences an autumn bounce, with an average rise of 1.6 per cent in the month of October over the last 10 years.

But according to the latest Rightmove house price index, this year has seen a more sluggish monthly rise of just 0.6 per cent – the lowest at this time of year since October 2008.

3 Valley Mount, Harrogate - �300,000 with Beadnall Copley, 01423 503500.

With a slowdown in the number of properties coming to market, down by 13.5 per cent compared with this time last year, Rightmove says there are strong indications that many would-be sellers are being deterred by the combination of muted pricing power and short-term political uncertainty.

In contrast, buyers seem undeterred, with numbers of sales agreed little changed, down by just 0.5 per cent.

The average asking price is now £306,712, but of course prices differ around the country, as do property preferences. So what kind of property sells best in our area – and for how much?

In Harrogate, the average price dipped by 6 per cent over the past year to £317,421 – similar to Knaresborough (£306,223).

32 Princess Road, Ripon - �200,000 with Beadnall Copley, 01765 698100.

Terraced properties went for an average of £253,817 and detached homes for £513,463. But most of the year’s sales were semi-detached houses, which averaged £303,897.

To get an idea of what kind of house that might be, take a look at 3 Valley Mount, which is currently on the market for a shade under that figure.

Tucked away on a quiet street between the Valley Gardens and Cold Bath Road, it’s just five minutes’ walk from the town centre and has recently been renovated. With an L-shaped floorplan (narrow at the front, wide at the back), it has three bedrooms, a bathroom, kitchen, dining room and sitting room, with a back yard and shed.

In Wetherby, the overall average price fell by 3 per cent to £358,093 – similar to nearby Boston Spa (£356,249).

Semi-detached properties in Wetherby sold for £291,480 and terraced properties averaged £266,362. But most of the sales in the town were detached properties, selling on average for £472,323.

A typical example might be 12 Osprey Close, currently on the market in nearby Collingham for £480,000. It’s an extended, detached family home with four bedrooms, two bathrooms, open-plan dining kitchen and family room, lounge, utility room, office and integral single garage. There’s also off-street parking, plus gardens to the front and rear.

Finally, in Ripon the average price rose by 8 per cent over the year to £248,350 – cheaper than nearby Boroughbridge (£296,253) or Masham (£270,490).

Semi-detached houses went for an average of £221,016 and detached homes averaged £375,780. But most of the city’s sales over the past year were terraced houses, which sold for an average of £189,142.

On the market for slightly more than that is 32 Princess Road, a mid-terrace property within easy walking distance of the city centre. It has four bedrooms, bathroom, kitchen, utility/downstairs toilet, two good-sized reception rooms and spacious cellars. Outside, there is a small garden to the front with a larger garden to the rear – part patio, part lawn – with space for off-street parking beyond.