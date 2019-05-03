Harrogate's newest beer festival: what you need to know

It’s just over a week to the first-ever Henshaws Beer Festival at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre in Knaresborough.

Taking place on Saturday, May 11, four of the Harrogate district’s top independent breweries have joined forces to make this charity event something special - Daleside Brewery, Cold Bath Brewing, Roosters and Harrogate Brewing Co.

Among the 21 craft beers on offer in this fundraiser for Henshaws, the charity supporting people with sight loss and a range of other disabilities to go beyond expectations, will be a brand new beer making its grand debut.

Appropriately enough, the festival’s sponsors Jelf and CNG were the first to taste the new Henshaws brew at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre last week.

The Yorkshire rhubarb and ginger ale is the result of collaborations between the previously mentioned local breweries.

The name of the new brew will be ‘Br-ale, Henshaws root and fruit beer’ which is a combination of the names suggested by competition winners Alexander Edwards and Rachel Gregory.

Runners -up Karen Fox with Henshaws Brewbarb and Jane Litherland-Duffy with Beltane Brew also win a pair of tickets each to the event.

Br-ale is described as a thirst quenching 4.8% Blonde beer made with malt from Thomas Fawcett Maltsters in Castleford, Yorkshire forced rhubarb from Oldroyd’s near Leeds, root ginger, Yorkshire water and fruity U.S. Cascade hops.

The brewers have used Roosters Brewery ‘house yeast’ and added the rhubarb and root ginger part way through the fermentation to subtly infuse the beer with these flavours.

Laura Claringbold from CNG said “Doing things in the community is one of our core values, so when we got the email about the beer festival we were very excited.”

Louise Elliott from Jelf added: “We like to work with local charities, and if you can do something at work you can enjoy that’s great. The beer is refreshing and light and very drinkable.”

The day will be divided into two sessions - afternoon and evening - and there will also be live music.

Tickets, which includes tokens for four half pints, a keepsake glass and festival programme, are available now from Knaresborough at Henshaws Arts & Crafts Centre café, Marigold Café and Six Poor Folk or via Eventbrite.

