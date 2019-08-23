Harrogate pub holds summer gin festival

The Alexandra pub will have more than 40 gins available as it celebrates its fourth annual gin festival this month.

How many Harrogate people shop online - MP's survey reveals all

The popular drinking spot will be putting a beer-related spin on the event by sharing gin creations from some of the UK’s leading breweries.

Running until September 8, the Nicholson’s Gin Festival will give beer drinkers the opportunity to try something a little different and sample special gin creations from breweries they know and love.

Expect to see the likes of Brewdog, Purity and Adnam’s showcasing their unique and distinctive gins over the course of the festival.

Harrogate shop is set to relocate

For gin enthusiasts there will also be a whole host of gins from distilleries worldwide including Gin Sul, which has only recently launched in the UK, and homegrown British drinks-maker Chapel Down.

Ross Timms, marketing manager at Nicholson’s Pubs, said: “The Nicholson’s Gin Festival is about celebrating all things gin and giving our guests the opportunity to sample some of the best and most elusive gins around.

“We’re incredibly excited to be partnering with some of the best brands in gin, including fantastic distilleries and breweries from across the globe.

“These special gins will be available for the duration of the Gin Festival, making it the perfect chance to explore the world of gin.

New gin distillery opens in Harrogate district

“But, of course, if we can’t sway you there’s no need to worry as we’ll have our usual cask ales, craft beers and ciders on tap throughout August.”