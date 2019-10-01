Harrogate nurse urges more people to join health service

A Harrogate nurse is urging more people to join the health service as part of Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust’s latest recruitment drive.

Arti Sivanandarajah, a qualified staff nurse on Granby Ward at Harrogate District Hospital (pictured with colleagues), is encouraging prospective nurses and operating department practitioners (ODPs) to attend a recruitment event on October 12.

The event, which takes place from 10am to 2pm at Harrogate District Hospital, will give people the chance to walk away with a conditional offer of employment on the day.

Arti said: “Prospective nurses and ODPs should come along on Saturday 12 October to find out more about working for the Trust, and could even come away with a conditional job offer the very same day.

“In my role as a Staff Nurse, I am and have been very well supported on the Two Year Preceptorship Programme, especially through my first year which was the most challenging. The preceptor course is excellent and the support I’ve received from all colleagues has been fantastic.

“We hope as many people as possible can join us at the event to hear more about the roles we have available and meet the team.” Interview slots ahead of the recruitment event can be booked in advance until Thursday October 10 at www.jobs.nhs.uk/xi/vacancy/?vac_ref=915734671.