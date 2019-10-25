Harrogate named one of most hygienic places to eat in country

Harrogate has been rated in the top three most hygienic places to eat in England.

Can you help get possible stolen mountain bike back to its owner in Harrogate?

Claims Direct has gathered data on over 450,000 food businesses from across the UK and created an interactive map highlighting the average hygiene rating in each postcode area.

When examining the hygiene rating data for England Claims Direct looked at a total of 106 postcode areas. The top three overall were: DT (Dorchester) with an average score of 4.85 based on 1,890 locations, HG (Harrogate) with an average score of 4.83 based on 1,091 location and TD (Galashiels) with an average score of 4.832 based on 272 locations.

The average hygiene ratings for takeaways, pubs, bars and restaurants in Harrogate were all above the national average.