Harrogate Christmas Market returns for festive fun

The annual Christmas Market is returning to Harrogate next month, with a host of seasonal offerings for all the family.

Set to spread the festive cheer around the town once again, the market returns from Thursday, November 14 to Sunday, November 17.

The market opens on the same day as the Christmas lights switch-on event, which takes place between 4pm-6pm on the Thursday on Oxford Street.

A range of performances will be on offer before Mayor of Borough of Harrogate, Coun Stuart Martin, and Father Christmas turn on the lights at 6pm.

The market will be at St Mary's Walk, Montpellier Hill from 10am-8pm Thursday and Friday, 9.30am-8pm on Saturday and 9.30am-5.30pm on Sunday.

There will be around 200 traders lining St Mary's Walk, with gifts, decorations, food and wine on offer.

Santa will also be in his grotto, surrounded by live reindeer, and children can take advantage of the funfair.

The official market opening will take place at 10am on Thursday, November 14.

For more information, visit www.harrogatechristmasmarket.org