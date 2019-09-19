Harrogate and Ryedale students sail to victory

Harrogate and Ryedale school students sailed away to victory as part of the successful Yorkshire dales Sailing Club competition at the RS Terra National Championships.

The club is celebrating after its youth and junior members smashed a number of national titles over a hugely successful summer season.

The junior team included Ryedale School students, Matthew and Oliver Rayner, Beth Miller, of St Aidan’s CE High School in Harrogate and Tilda Brayshay, Esme Barraclough and William Bailey, all of Harrogate Grammar School.

Junior sailor Matthew Rayner won the RS Tera Sport National Championship in a record 73-boat fleet for the class at Brightlingsea on the east coast.

Matthew, aged 12, said: “I learnt to sail in an RS Tera five years ago and to now win the Nationals is a massive achievement.

“This is something I will never forget.”