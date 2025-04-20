Grid Thirteen Design Studio first UK retailer to showcase latest alfresco kitchen innovation

The studio’s 2.4-metre outdoor kitchen example, showcased in a delicate Sage Green porcelain enamel finish, is the first Vlaze ADAPT modular unit display in the UK to include the ultimate in outdoor dining – a 36-inch Wolf Outdoor Gas Grill that will cook mouthwatering ribeye steaks, vegetables, and seafood and a Sub-Zero Panel Drawer Fridge for chilling BBQ food and drinks. These luxury appliances have been seamlessly configured within Vlaze’s ADAPT modular units that include a pull-out drawer for cutlery and BBQ utensils, storage cupboards and generous worktop space to offer the ultimate in alfresco entertaining.

Vlaze ADAPT outdoor kitchens can be customised to suit every user’s taste and preference and finished in a range of surface-enamelled colours and finishes. For the ultimate outdoor dining experience, each design can be fully customised to include a client’s wishlist of premium outdoor cooking appliances such as pizza ovens, BBQs, grills, teppanyaki iron plates, fridge-freezers, sinks and warming drawers.

Crafted from high-quality durable materials, the Vlaze ADAPT outdoor kitchen range is made with vitreous enamel, known for its durability as well as its weather-proof, heat-resistant, hygienic, and stain-resistant properties. The design is also easily mobile, allowing the user to wheel their Vlaze ADAPT outdoor kitchen inside if required, or move to different spaces in an outside space such as a garden terrace, deck or balcony space depending on the type of alfresco entertaining they are hosting.

Due to its modular nature, each Vlaze ADAPT outdoor kitchen can be rearranged or updated over time, making it a versatile option for different outdoor spaces. Additional design features such as weather-resistant porcelain cladding, incorporating practical shelving details can also be added to the modular unit and are shown as part of the Vlaze ADAPT display in the Grid Thirteen studio.

Matthew Langridge, at Vlaze, says, “We are thrilled to present our latest modular design from the Vlaze ADAPT range at Grid Thirteen. They are the first showroom display in the UK that shows our design seamlessly integrating premium grilling and cooling appliances from Sub-Zero & Wolf. Grid Thirteen’s reputation for creating luxurious, highly detailed, and timeless interior spaces makes them the perfect partner to showcase how Vlaze ADAPT luxury outdoor kitchens can be tailored to each client’s preference."

Natalie Fry, Director at Grid Thirteen says “After designing personalised kitchen spaces for clients inside their homes for many years, I am delighted to include Vlaze ADAPT as part of our brand partner portfolio so we can now offer customers luxury kitchens that can be designed and built with exceptional attention to detail to enhance our clients’ indoor-outdoor lifestyle”

Vlaze Outdoor Kitchens available at Grid Thirteen start from £15,000.

To book an appointment to view the Vlaze ADAPT display and explore the finishes, configurations and appliances available, book a pre-arranged appointment with Grid Thirteen’s Studio Manager at [email protected] or call 0113 266 9590. (Open 7 days a week – pre-booked appointments only)

www.gridthirteen.co.uk

Grid Thirteen, 37 Street Ln, Roundhay, Leeds LS8 1BW (Parking available outside)

1 . Contributed Picture above shows: An example of a Vlaze ADAPT Modular outdoor kitchen seen in a Sage Green porcelain enamel finish Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Vlaze Ambassador & Chef Ben Cooke prepares a delicious menu on the Vlaze ADAPT Modular outdoor kitchen Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed Vlaze Ambassador & Chef Ben Cooke cooks on the Vlaze ADAPT Modular outdoor kitchen Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed An example of a Vlaze ADAPT Modular outdoor kitchen in an Ochre porcelain enamel finish with a Wolf Outdoor Gas Grill Photo: Submitted Photo Sales