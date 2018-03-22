Gallery: Spot yourself in these photos of the 2018 Harrogate Charity Beer and Music Festival

Four charities have been given a boost from the 28th annual Harrogate Charity Beer and Music Festival at the Majestic Hotel, organised by Harrogate Round Table.

Saint Michael’s Hospice, Supporting Older People, Carers Resource and The Rainbow Fund were helped by the event, which attracted about 2,500 people over two days.

“We’re still pulling together the final numbers for the event. However, early signs are telling us we’ve had our best year ever in terms of money raised,” said festival chairman Mark Green.

“As always, certain popular lines ran out towards the end of Saturday and if it wasn’t for the amazing support from Daleside and Theakston breweries, we would have really struggled with the huge demand.”

Music included Mid Life Crisis, Chequered Past and The Directors.

Saturday’s entertainment included the screening of the England v Ireland Six Nations rugby match.

