Sheffield's Peace Gardens.

From Ilkley Lido to Magna: These are some of the best places to cool off in Yorkshire during the heatwave

With temperatures set to climb to 32C in some areas of Yorkshire, places to cool down are at a premium.

Below are some of the best places to take the edge off the hot weather - from caves to water parks.

The Goodwin Fountain in the centre of the gardens features 89 individual jets of water. Pictured: Romana and Vanesa cool down.

1. Sheffield Peace Gardens

Ilkley Lido is one of the countrys few remaining outdoor pools with fantastic views over Ilkley Moor.

2. Ilkley Lido

The River Wharfe at Bolton Abbey is a scenic spot for a paddle.

3. Bolton Abbey

Magna's Aqua-Tek is full of water fun, sprays, toys, experiment equipment and fountains.

4. Magna Science Adventure Park, Rotherham

