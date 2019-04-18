Free beer at Harrogate bar as it celebrates first birthday

A Harrogate bar famed for its cocktails and rum, great music and dirty burgers celebrates its first birthday this weekend - with a pledge of free beer!

Mojo Harrogate on Parliament Street first opened its doors in April 2018 when founder Mal Evans opened the doors with a bottle of rum in his hand, a tradition established early in the life of this legendary independent bar chain.

In 1996 at the opening of the original Mojo on Lower Merrion Street in Leeds with co-founder Roger Needham, Mal had brought his experiences of Jack & Dannys in Harrogate to the big city and upped the ante somewhat.



A success by stealth, it became the place to be for rock n rollers - and anyone who enjoyed good drinks, good times and good music.



This Saturday Mojo Harrogate, only the fifth in the chain after Leeds, Manchester, Liverpool and Nottingham, is offering away a free keg’s worth of pints of Camden Hells between 9pm to 10pm courtesy of Camden Brewery.



Mojo Harrogate will be open as usual from 6pm with its favourite tunes, plenty of cake, party bags and presents, too.

