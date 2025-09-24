The restaurants received Rosettes at the AA Hospitality Awards 2025 🍴

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New AA Rosettes have been presented to three Yorkshire restaurants

The restaurants that have been newly awarded include; Forge @ Middleton Estate, Melton’s, and The Homestead Kitchen

The scheme celebrates culinary excellence in the UK

Yorkshire is home to many incredible restaurants, with a wide selection of cuisines to choose from.

Three Yorkshire restaurants have recently been given the AA’s stamp of approval and awarded with prestigious AA Rosettes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The AA Rosette scheme celebrates culinary excellence across the UK, and Rosettes are awarded based on the quality of food, passion, high standards, ingredients used and more.

At the AA Hospitality Awards 2025, special awards were presented across 18 categories and the AA Rosettes were presented to winning restaurants.

Among the recipients of AA Rosettes were three Yorkshire restaurants: Forge @ Middleton Estate and Melton’s, and The Homestead Kitchen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s what they have to offer - and what AA inspectors had to say.

Forge @ Middleton Estate

Forge @ Middleton Estate is a fine-dining restaurant in North Yorkshire which was awarded four AA Rosettes.

The restaurant, which opened in 2023, offers a six or ten-course tasting menu, created to showcase local seasonal produce. The restaurant is based within the Middleton Lodge Estate which is undergoing a 20-year restoration to create a place for people to ‘eat, gather and pause’ in the Yorkshire countryside. An AA inspector said of Forge @ Middleton: “Seasonal food with great clarity of flavours”.

The three new Yorkshire restaurants awarded prestigious AA Rosettes (Melton's, Forge @ Middleton Estate, The Homestead Kitchen) | Tripadvisor / Rebecca Hope Photography / Google

Melton’s

Melton’s is a fine dining restaurant located in York, and was awarded three AA Rosettes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restaurant offers modern British dishes, as well as a tasting menu which celebrates Yorkshire produce. Opened in 1990, the restaurant has been praised for its cosy and intimate bistro-style, with knowledgeable staff. An AA inspector said of Melton’s: “Neighbourhood favourite with high quality cooking”.

The Homestead Kitchen

Whitby-based restaurant The Homestead Kitchen is a family-run establishment, which serves up dishes that feature seasonal produce from the family’s own kitchen garden. It was awarded three AA Rosettes during the 2025 ceremony.

The restaurant, which is based in an 18th-century farmhouse, opened in 2021 and offers relaxed fine dining. An AA inspector said of The Homestead Kitchen: “A little hidden gem with an emphasis on regional specialities”.

For more information on the AA Rosette scheme, visit the AA Rated Trips website.