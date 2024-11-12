Yorkshire is packed full of beautiful places visit with many historical landmarks and scenery to enjoy.
When it comes to food, the region is also a fantastic spot for a traditional meal of fish and chips, boasting popular and award-winning chippies along the coast and even further inland.
If you’re planning a winter staycation or day trip this festive season, and want to tie in a brilliant chippy tea, we’ve got you covered.
Here are 10 of the best places in Yorkshire to visit for fish and chips, and the must-visit establishments in each area.
1. Whitby
A trip to this popular tourist destination isn't complete without fish and chips. There's plenty to choose from in this seaside town, including multi-award winning Trenchers on New Quay Road, which has been serving fish and chips and seafood since 1980. Family-run Hadley's on Bridge Street and Magpie Cafe on Pier Road are also well worth a visit. | SeanPavonePhoto - stock.adobe.com
2. Scarborough
With sandy bay beaches and wonderful family attractions, Scarborough has many fantastic chippies to choose from - including North Bay Fisheries in Columbus Ravine and the Lifeboat Fish Bar on Eastborough, the town's top-rated chippy on Tripadvisor. | Duncan - stock.adobe.com
3. Hornsea
Hornsea is another beautiful seaside town with a rich history. It also has plenty of amazing fish and chip shops to visit including the award-winning Whiteheads Fish and Chips, on The Greenway, which won a Fish and Chip Award 2024. Another great spot is Lily’s Fish and Chips in Newbegin, which is highly rated on Google. | Piranhi - stock.adobe.com
4. Flamborough
Flamborough is a scenic village in Yorkshire with the prominent coastal feature of Flamborough Head. It’s a fantastic place to enjoy a delicious meal of fish and chips, from the award-winning chippy Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough and to traditional pub The Seabirds Inn, known for its fresh seafood. | Helen Hotson - stock.adobe.com
