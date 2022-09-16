Which pubs in Harrogate will be shut for the Queen’s funeral on Monday?

Monday, September 19 has been declared a Bank Holiday by King Charles III to allow people to pay their respects to the Queen.

A number of pubs will be closed on the day of the state funeral, while a number of establishments will reduce their opening hours for the day.

The government has said that there is "no obligation to suspend business" during the national mourning period.

We reveal which pubs across Harrogate will be open and closed on Bank Holiday Monday

They added that some businesses "may wish to consider closing or postponing events, especially on the day of the state funeral", but added that this would be "at the discretion of individual businesses".

Here is a list of which pubs will be open and closed across Harrogate on Monday, September 19…

The Harrogate Arms, on Parliament Street, will be open from 10am and will be showing the funeral.

Coach & Horses, on West Park, will be open from 5pm for drinks only.

The Empress on The Stray, on Church Square, will be open from 10.30am till 11pm.

The Devonshire Tap House, on Devonshire Place, will be open from 4pm till 11pm.

the den, on Cambridge Road, will be open from 1pm and will be showing the funeral.

North Bar, on Cheltenham Parade, will be open from 10am till 10pm

Harrogate Tap, on Station Parade, will be open from 11am till 11pm.

The Old Bell, on Royal Parade, will be closed all day.

The Prince of Wales, on the High Street in Starbeck, will be open from 10am till 11pm and will not sell any alcohol until 11am.

The Pine Marten, on Otley Road, will be open from 9am till 11pm and will be serving food from 12pm.

The Winter Gardens, on Parliament Street, will be open from 1pm.

Major Tom’s Social, on The Ginnel, will be open from 4pm.

The Alexandra, on Prospect Place, will be open from 11am till 11pm.

Christies, on King’s Road, will be open from 11am and will be showing the funeral.

MOJO, on Parliament Street, will be open from 5pm.