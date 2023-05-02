News you can trust since 1836
Wetherby Beer Festival: 14 of the best pictures from Leeds ale celebration

These photos raise a glass in celebration of Wetherby Beer Festival.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 30th Apr 2023, 11:56 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 15:24 BST

Hundreds turned out to enjoy the event at Grange Park this weekend which also featured live music, fab food and free entertainment for children. And your YEP was on hand to capture in these photos how drinkers were served a warm welcome with a tipple of their choice. 66 drinks were available from the beer tent with all 50 cask ales brewed in Yorkshire. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers

Cheers! Pictured are Paul Grogan, Chris Barty, Gareth Clough, Dan Robertshaw.

Cheers! Pictured are Paul Grogan, Chris Barty, Gareth Clough, Dan Robertshaw. Photo: Steve Riding

Festival-goers Nigel and Abigail Walton from Spofforth.

Festival-goers Nigel and Abigail Walton from Spofforth. Photo: Steve Riding

Pictured are Nina Hagen, Tanya Gillighan, Elaine Salvati and Clare King.

Pictured are Nina Hagen, Tanya Gillighan, Elaine Salvati and Clare King. Photo: Steve Riding

Just chilling at the Festival.

Just chilling at the Festival. Photo: Steve Riding

