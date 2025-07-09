Welcome home: CrowdedHouse announces launch date for summer 2025

Trinity’s newest venue will welcome its first guests this month.

Leeds’ most anticipated new venue, CrowdedHouse, will open its doors on Thursday 31 July. Located in Trinity Leeds’ top spot, CrowdedHouse boasts multiple levels, rooms and an impressive terrace space.

Effortlessly decadent, CrowdedHouse will offer a dynamic destination from day to night with dining and drinks throughout. Accessible by the iconic Boar Lane lift, CrowdedHouse welcomes professionals as well as casual diners to use the space throughout the working day, whether it’s for coffee and a catch up on emails in the lounge, or relaxed lunch meetings.

The warm ambiance starts from the dedicated Boar Lane entrance where the relaxed layout is perfect for those wanting to catch up on work in a luxe setting, leading into the cosy lounge area and main restaurant for dining. The restaurant also has a glass-walled private dining room for intimate events.

Simon Jewitt will unveil his new menu at the CrowdedHouse

Upstairs on the rooftop lies an elegant bar with a drinks menu to match, open until 2am on Fridays and Saturdays. Both levels benefit from terrace areas for laidback al fresco hospitality. As well as carefully crafted menus and wine lists, a regular roster of events will be detailed on the website and on social media.

Founder and owner John Quinlan said: “A sense of pride really characterises the launch of CrowdedHouse for me. It’s a true cultural moment for Leeds - a flexible venue that works with you and whatever you need. From coffee to cocktails, we’re here to offer you a haven above the noise of the city.

“CrowdedHouse will offer the very best of Leeds right in the heart of the city, enjoying dedicated dining spaces across floors five and six with unrivalled views from the terrace, and accompanied by live music as a regular feature. Sundays bring a rich offering of traditional roasts paired with a relaxed atmosphere to recharge for the week ahead.

“Leeds has a strong independent spirit, and no shortage of creativity - but it’s craving a venue to celebrate that. So, whether it’s a meeting, a quiet couple of hours to yourself or a catch up with old friends, CrowdedHouse moves with you through the day.”

CrowdedHouse has appointed double AA rosette winner Simon Jewitt as Head Chef. His menu will feature produce sourced from regional suppliers, championing Yorkshire provenance. Divided into snacks, plates and larger plates, the menu will offer favourites such as Korean fried chicken, Shorthorn beef tartare, and vegan specialities such as beetroot pappardelle and crispy Jerusalem artichokes. Additionally a seasonal fish & shellfish menu will be served on the rooftop, including native oysters, Islay langoustines and hand dived scallops. Prices range from £5 for a starter to £22 for larger plates.

Speaking ahead of the opening, Simon commented: “This menu has been an opportunity to really shout about what makes our region so special. Wherever possible, we’ve found suppliers who are close-to-home. Not only does this mean we’re serving the freshest produce, but it means we can shine a light on the region as a focal point for people who really know and love good food.”

Supplied by Corney & Barrow and LWC, the bespoke wine list has been curated with over 100 wines, promising both firm favourites and aged specialities.

Steven Foster, Centre Director from Trinity, Leeds, adds: “We’re incredibly excited to welcome CrowdedHouse at Trinity Leeds and work alongside the team as they welcome their first customers. This dynamic new venue will bring something truly special to the city – combining great food, vibrant atmosphere, and unbeatable views from the rooftop terrace. CrowdedHouse truly celebrates its authentic Yorkshire roots and passion and this new venture is the perfect destination to enjoy the best Leeds has to offer.”

CrowdedHouse will be open daily from 10am until late. The venue, which holds up to 500, boasts a private dining room, terrace area, dedicated restaurant and an upstairs bar. As well as opening daily, the venue is available for private hire and event bookings.

Reservations are now open - to book a table, please visit www.thecrowdedhouse.co.uk.