We reveal five of the best places in Harrogate where you can get a special Platinum Jubilee Afternoon Tea this weekend

Looking for somewhere you can get a Platinum Jubilee Afternoon Tea this weekend?
Here are five of the best places in Harrogate where you can get one...
1. 1950’s Inspired Jubilee Afternoon Tea at Mama Doreen's
In celebration of Her Majesty The Queens Platinum Jubilee, Mama Doreen’s Emporium will be offering a special 1950’s inspired Jubilee Afternoon Tea until June 6 and with live performers to entertain guests, it will certainly be an experience to remember
Photo: Gerard Binks
2. Garden Tipi Jubilee Afternoon Tea at Cedar Court Hotel
Celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee with a Traditional Afternoon Tea fit for royalty in the beautiful surroundings of their unique garden TiPi overlooking The Stray
Photo: Archives
3. Platinum Jubilee Afternoon Tea at Palm Court Cafe
Visit Harrogate is hosting a tour around the town to remember the many royal visits with a local guide before a delicious afternoon tea at the Palm Court Cafe
Photo: Archives
4. Afternoon Tea at Bettys Café Tea Rooms
Enjoy a traditional afternoon tea and celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty the Queen with a collection of beautiful gifts available to buy
Photo: Gerard Binks