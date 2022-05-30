We reveal five of the best places in Harrogate where you can get a special Platinum Jubilee Afternoon Tea this weekend

As Harrogate gears up for a busy weekend of celebrations, we reveal some of the best places across Harrogate where you can get a special Platinum Jubilee Afternoon Tea.

By Lucy Chappell
Monday, 30th May 2022, 4:39 pm
Updated Monday, 30th May 2022, 4:49 pm

Looking for somewhere you can get a Platinum Jubilee Afternoon Tea this weekend?

Here are five of the best places in Harrogate where you can get one...

1. 1950’s Inspired Jubilee Afternoon Tea at Mama Doreen's

In celebration of Her Majesty The Queens Platinum Jubilee, Mama Doreen’s Emporium will be offering a special 1950’s inspired Jubilee Afternoon Tea until June 6 and with live performers to entertain guests, it will certainly be an experience to remember

Photo: Gerard Binks

2. Garden Tipi Jubilee Afternoon Tea at Cedar Court Hotel

Celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee with a Traditional Afternoon Tea fit for royalty in the beautiful surroundings of their unique garden TiPi overlooking The Stray

Photo: Archives

3. Platinum Jubilee Afternoon Tea at Palm Court Cafe

Visit Harrogate is hosting a tour around the town to remember the many royal visits with a local guide before a delicious afternoon tea at the Palm Court Cafe

Photo: Archives

4. Afternoon Tea at Bettys Café Tea Rooms

Enjoy a traditional afternoon tea and celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty the Queen with a collection of beautiful gifts available to buy

Photo: Gerard Binks

