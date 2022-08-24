We love a barby - whatever the bank holiday weather
This bank holiday weekend offers a perfect opportunity to join friends and family for a summer barbecue.
With beers chilling, burgers prepped and sunshine tunes assembled, what could possibly go wrong?
The great British weather, which isn’t renowned for playing ball with our holiday expectations, of course.
But it turns out that many Brits refuse to let a shower or two get in the way of a good time.
Fourteen percent of UK adults say they would battle through the rain to host a barbecue in typical British style, according to one survey.
Most Popular
-
1
Here are nine of the best dog friendly pubs to visit in Harrogate
-
2
Scarcroft: Within touching distance of Harrogate and close to the buzz of Leeds city centre
-
3
New zip-wire opens on Fysche Field in Knaresborough
-
4
See inside this £1.1m eco home with a cottage, for sale in Knaresborough
-
5
The Harrogate village billed as the best in North Yorkshire
And more than half feel a barbecue unites friends and family, with a fifth also claiming the occasion is their favourite meal.
Burgers are the hottest item on our barbecue menus, followed by chicken, sausages, ribs and halloumi.
The study, which quizzed 2,000 Brits, also found that 24 per cent plan for a barbecue one or two days before; 12 percent a week before; and 10 percent put the wheels in motion on the same day.
More than a third reckon they are more likely to try out new foods or flavours at a summer event.
We love getting spicy with our flavours, with the most popular seasonings this summer being piri piri, paprika and onion chicken, Cajun, classic barbecue, Chinese five spice and fajita, according to the research conducted by Schwartz.
“Barbecue season is a brilliant opportunity for family and friends to spend time together,” said Nicholas Day, brand manager, Schwartz.“It’s great to see that Brits are getting creative with flavours while having barbecues too.”