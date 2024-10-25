Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Morrisons is launching its strongest ever garlic bread pizza – which is ten times more powerful than the regular version.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The Dracula’s Devil version for Halloween will contain a whopping ten extra whole cloves of garlic and is believed to be the most potent garlic bread pizza ever sold in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garlic is known to strike fear into demons – and Count Dracula – due to its fang-repelling qualities. Morrisons vampire fighting 10-inch pizza costs £2 and is made at its in-store fresh pizza counters.

Vampires beware! Morrisons launch ‘super-garlicky’ garlic bread pizza ten times stronger than the regular version.

The Dracula’s Devil Garlic Bread Pizza is limited-edition, available now until 9th November, so customers will have to grab one quickly.

The launch of the pizza comes as research revealed around one third (34 per cent) of Brits confessed to hiding from Halloween celebrations by not answering the door to trick or treaters.

Others pull the curtains shut (33 per cent), and make sure lights are not on either at the front or anywhere in the house (both 24 per cent).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also emerged that more than half the nation (54 per cent) avoid celebrating Halloween on October 31st and consider themselves a “Halloween Hider”, whilst 40 per cent of Brits identify as “Halloween Haunters” and enjoy the festivities.

Two fifths (40 per cent) though have taken steps to celebrate, leaving a pumpkin by the door (27 per cent), prepared Halloween themed food (22 per cent), or thrown a party (17 per cent).

Despite more “Halloween Hiders” than “Halloween Haunters” the majority (66 per cent) would be happy to share their trick or treating treats, with a further 23 per cent sharing these but keeping the majority for themselves. One in ten (11 per cent) though would not share any, rising to 15 percent of men.

Morrisons has revealed the top ten Halloween products for 2024 include:

- Dracula’s Devil Garlic Bread Pizza, £2

- Giant Pumpkin, £7

- Ghost Crumpets (6 pack), £1.25

- Skeleton Dog Jumper, £7

- Halloween Bouquet, £5

- Trick or Treat Dinky Pork Pies, £3

- Witch Costume, £8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Swizzels Super Stars Tub, £4.50 (2 for £7 with a More Card)

- Decorate Your Own Gingerbread Pumpkins, £2

- Halloween Doughnuts (12 pack), £3.75

Phillip Wall, Buying Manager of Pizza Counter & Salad Bar at Morrisons, said: “After popular demand, our Dracula’s Devil Garlic Bread Pizza is back and more garlicky than ever. We hope all our customers enjoy this limited-edition pizza, whether they’re a “Halloween Hider” and use the extra-garlicky pizza to fight off vampires, or a “Halloween Haunter” and enjoy sharing the pizza at Halloween celebrations with friends and family. This pizza is limited edition so customers must be quick to avoid disappointment.”

The Dracula’s Devil Garlic Bread Pizza is available now in-store at the Morrisons fresh pizza counter.