Ultimate offer: The Cognac that costs £2,000 per glass at Harrogate district hotel is one of world's finest and rarest
The award-winning, five-star Grantley Hall just 11 miles from Harrogate says it is honoured to be in such an exclusive list of locations worldwide for the exquisite blend sourced from Grande Champagne terroir.
Monika Czop, Food & Beverage Manager at the 17th century stately home transformed by owner Valeria Sykes into a luxury hotel and wellness retreat, said being granted access to The Rare Cask 42.1 “elevated” Grantley Hall to a new level.
“It is an absolute honour to be chosen as one of only 13 “fortress” locations worldwide by LOUIS XIII to list such a distinguished and unique Cognac as the Rare Cask 42.1m," Monika said.
“The craftsmanship and history of LOUIS XIII is second to none and by allowing the Grantley Hall guest the chance to experience this alongside the other rare formats of LOUIS XIII, such as the 3L Jeroboam available at Grantley Hall, we elevate our five-star offering and further secure Grantley Hall as a luxury beacon in not just the north, but in the UK.”
The Rare Cask 42.1 is drawn from a single tierçon from the LOUIS XIII cellars at the family estate of Le Domaine du Grollet and provides a limited number of just over 775 decanters, specially crafted from black crystal by Baccarat.
Each tierçon is born from French oak trees that take more than 100 years to reach maturity, enhancing the rich eau-de-vie flavours.
It is currently available by the glass in the Norton Bar & Courtyard at Grantley Hall as a 25ml serve for £2,250.
Anyone who wishes to sample this extraordinary drink had better be quick.
The Rare Cask 42.1 is exclusive to the 13 “fortresses” only until June 20, after which the limited-edition will be released exclusively in retail at Harrods, where clients must apply to register to purchase the extraordinarily rare decanter.