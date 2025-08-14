As the hot weather continues in the UK, many of us may be looking for ways to cool down.

A delicious way to cool down in the sunshine is to indulge in an ice cream, a classic British summer tradition.

A new survey of 2,001 UK adults by Away Resorts revealed the UK’s top favourite ice cream flavours, which includes traditional favourites and newer choices.

Here is the full list of the top 10 favourite ice cream flavours in the UK:

1 . Vanilla Vanilla has continued to dominate ice cream flavours for a long time. 20% of Brits surveys picked it as their favourite. | New Africa - stock.adobe.com

2 . Chocolate Chocolate is second place on the list, with 13.34% of Brits voting it as their favourite. | Bart - stock.adobe.com

3 . Mint chocolate chip For those who love the fresh taste of mint, the flavour mint choc chip made it to third place on the list. 12.39% of Brits voting it as their favourite. | Adobe Stock

4 . Strawberry Strawberry is another classic flavour, and is usually the flavour of choice for fruit fans. Strawberry is fourth on the list. | nata_vkusidey - stock.adobe.com