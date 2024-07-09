Looking to try something new? There are plenty of brand-new bars and restaurants that have opened across the UK this year.
From Leeds to Sussex, these new spots have opened in 2024 and serve up exciting cuisines including Italian, Indian, sushi and more.
We’ve rounded up nine of the best bars and restaurants that have opened this year - that are changing the country’s hospitality scene.
1. Smoke and Mirrors, Portsmouth
Smoke & Mirrors opened earlier this year in High Street, Old Portsmouth, and has gone down a treat with its innovative menu. Caitlyn Odin, 22, and Jordan Thompson, 31, made the decision to combine their skills to create a brand new venue in the city. Jordan has been in the food industry for the past 14 years and he has worked with huge names including Marco Pierre White. | Sam Stephenson
2. Habbibi, Leeds
Habbibi, founded by social media sensation Abdu Rozik, opened in Leeds earlier this year and now boasts a second site in Manchester. The menu has been created by Abdu with a fusion of global flavours that reflects his international travels. | James Hardisty
3. Bonnar's
Bonnar's, located within The Scott Hotel on Holyrood Park Road, Edinburgh takes its name from Thomas Bonnar, a distinguished Scottish interior designer and architect. Launched in July, Bonnar's is led by executive chef Ed Fortune, who will be serving up the very best of Scottish produce. | Submitted
4. Albatross Death Cult, Jewellery Quarter - open date in June
Albatross Death Cult, the experimental new restaurant from Alex Claridge, chef Patron of Birmingham restaurant The Wilderness, is now open. Located on Newhall Square within Birmingham's Jewellery Quarter, the new restaurant offers a "raw, unedited, and decidedly stripped-back" dining experience. | BirminghamWorld
