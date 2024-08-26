Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tyson Fury - The Gypsy King – doesn’t settle for second best, and neither should you.

The boxer is not just throwing punches in the ring anymore, he’s taking down the competition in the energy drink game too.

Tyson said: “I listened to my fans, saw the competition trying to catch up, and decided it was time to show them how it’s done. That’s why I’ve personally re-energised and redesigned FUROCITY. I’ve crafted five new flavours that are as big, bold, and brash as I am—these bad boys are going to blow your mind.”

A Fresh Look, Straight from the Gypsy King’s Wardrobe

“I’ve always been a man of style, and FUROCITY should reflect that. So, I rolled up my sleeves and got stuck into designing the new can graphics myself. I took inspiration from the suits you’ve seen me rock—vibrant, colourful, and unmistakably Tyson Fury. Each can is a piece of me, capturing my fashion sense and personality in every detail. When you pick up a FUROCITY can, you’re holding a part of my world.”

Five Flavours That Pack a Punch

Tropical Thunder (£1, 500ml): A storm of tropical flavours that’ll hit you like a lightning bolt. Perfect for those who are ready to take on anything and seeking enhanced alertness and performance.

Mango Mayhem (£1, 500ml): A punchy mango mix that’s all about bringing the mayhem, an ideal choice for those looking to maintain high energy levels and mental clarity.This one’s for the warriors out there.

Lemon Blast (£1, 500ml): Sharp, refreshing, and full of zing—like the jab that sets up the KO. Keeps you on point, every time giving a quick energy boost with a refreshing citrus twist.

Watermelon Twist (£1, 500ml): Cool, crisp, and with a twist that keeps you guessing. The perfect pick-me-up when you need to stay sharp and focused throughout the day.

Berry Freeze (£1, 500ml): A frosty burst of berries that’ll keep you cool under pressure due to being enhanced with a cooling effect similar to menthol. This makes it perfect for a revitalising and invigorating energy boost, ideal for hot days or intense workout sessions. When the heat’s on, reach for this.

Tyson went on: “These flavours are all about bringing my energy, my power, and my relentless spirit to you. Whether you’re training for the fight of your life or just need a boost to get through the day, FUROCITY’s got your back.

"The original products weren’t cutting it, and I’m not the type to sit back and let that slide. I’ve always said I’d stay one step ahead, and that’s exactly what I’m doing with this rebrand.

“When it comes to FUROCITY, I’ve put my heart and soul into every detail, with help from my team of skilled product developers and designers. I wanted the cans to reflect who I am—bold, fearless, and one-of-a-kind. We took inspiration from the suits and styles that make me, me. And these new flavours? They’re going to hit you like a Tyson Fury uppercut. I can’t wait for everyone to get their hands on them.”

Get ready, because today, Tuesday 27th August, the new FUROCITY is hitting shelves across the UK. You’ll find the redesigned cans and all five new flavours in Iceland and The Food Warehouse supermarkets, online on Amazon, and soon to be available in Poundland.