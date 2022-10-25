Yorkshire is popular for its Indian restaurants and this research just proves it. BonusInsider has compiled a list of the highest-rated Indian restaurants in the UK.

The research is based on Google review data and it turns out that number four and six are both based in the region. The company used Google Places API to electronically pull score and number of reviews data for all Indian restaurants in the UK.

The locations with less than 50 reviews were excluded. The remaining places were ranked firstly by star score and secondly by number of reviews.

A plate of Chicken Tikka Masala. (Pic credit: Andy Buchanan / AFP via Getty Images)

Top 10 Indian restaurants in the UK

Google Places API was used to find coordinates of all cities across the country and then ran a Nearby Search API call in every city, searching for Indian, Sri Lankan and Malaysian restaurants.

Only sit-down restaurants were taken into account and the resulting list represents.

Mugil Indian Restaurant, Solihull

This restaurant has a perfect five star rating with 86 reviews.

The small but very popular eatery is located in the village of Olton, Solihull, Birmingham and is considered the best place to celebrate Diwali in the UK this year.

Kesarum, Southampton

It is located on the High Street on the QE2 Mile in Central Southampton and would be the perfect place for those who love authentic Indian food.

The stylish restaurant provides an innovative plant-based fine dining experience and has a rating of 4.9 stars with 64 reviews.

Tribe, Oxford

A fancy restaurant in the heart of Oxford offers traditional food from India and the region of Mumbai.

It has a rating of 4.9 stars with 301 reviews.

Table 26, Leeds

Table 26 is led by award-winning chef Babul and was named The Best Indian Restaurant of the Year in Yorkshire and the Humber in 2021.

It is a modern and elegant restaurant with a chilled atmosphere. It has a rating of 4.9 stars with 177 reviews.

Soho Tavern Gateshead, Kibblesworth

Soho Tavern Gateshead is a Desi Bar and Grill and is located in the village of Kibblesworth, Gateshead in North East England.

It has a rating of 4.9 stars with 150 reviews.

Realitea, Ripon

Realitea is a vibrant tea room and Indian bistro located in the historic city of Ripon in North Yorkshire.

It also specialises in offering a great selection of teas and coffees as well as a good menu of entrees, main courses and desserts, all inspired by Indian flavours. It has a rating of 4.9 stars with 146 reviews.

Surabhi Restaurant, Manchester

This is a charming Indian restaurant in Manchester’s Fog Lane and serves traditional Indian dishes in a cosy atmosphere with an impressive menu selection.

It has a rating of 4.9 stars with 117 reviews.

Namaste Mumbai, Hastings

A beautiful little restaurant in Hastings that offers a wide selection of Indian cuisine and along with its wide variety of curries, it also serves tandoori dishes, balti, biryani and more.

It has a rating of 4.9 stars with 99 reviews.

Namaste Sutton, Sutton Coldfield

Namaste Sutton is a stylish restaurant that offers freshly prepared Indian and Ghurka cuisine. It is located in The Lanes Shopping Centre in Sutton Coldfield.

It has a rating of 4.9 stars with 87 reviews.

Coffee and co, Bexhill

This restaurant is in East Sussex and is located in the seaside town of Bexhill-on-Sea. As well as Indian treats, this eatery also serves burgers and chips, stews and soups and other seaside classics.

