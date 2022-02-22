Top food hygiene ratings awarded to four Harrogate establishments

The Food Standards Agency’s website shows that the following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Pitcher & Piano at Units 5 And 6, John Street, Harrogate, North Yorkshire; rated on February 15

• Rated 5: The Reading Room by Reuben & Grey at 33 Market Place, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire; rated on January 28

Top food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four Harrogate establishments

• Rated 5: Storehouse Bar & Eatery at The Warehouse, Blossomgate, Ripon, North Yorkshire; rated on February 3

And one rating was given to a takeaway:

• Rated 5: The Forge Sandwich Shop Ltd at Canal Wharf, Bondgate Green, Ripon, North Yorkshire; rated on February 15