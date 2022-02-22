Top food hygiene ratings awarded to four Harrogate establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Harrogate’s establishments – and it’s good news for them all.
The Food Standards Agency’s website shows that the following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Pitcher & Piano at Units 5 And 6, John Street, Harrogate, North Yorkshire; rated on February 15
• Rated 5: The Reading Room by Reuben & Grey at 33 Market Place, Knaresborough, North Yorkshire; rated on January 28
• Rated 5: Storehouse Bar & Eatery at The Warehouse, Blossomgate, Ripon, North Yorkshire; rated on February 3
And one rating was given to a takeaway:
• Rated 5: The Forge Sandwich Shop Ltd at Canal Wharf, Bondgate Green, Ripon, North Yorkshire; rated on February 15
To find out what hygiene rating your favourite venue has, visit: https://bit.ly/3v8xtyv