Temperatures are set to soar this week, and you may be on the hunt for the perfect place to enjoy a delicious meal or drinks in the sun.
In North Yorkshire, there are plenty of incredible restaurants and pubs serving up amazing plates of food, which can be devoured in a beautiful outdoor setting.
Here is a list of the 11 best places to dine al fresco in North Yorkshire - according to Tripadvisor reviewers - and what customers had to say about their experience.
1. Buongiorno, York
Buongiorno in York has a 4.9* rating from 1,658 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Great food and atmosphere as usual - we always make a point of coming here when we’re in York - great hidden gem tucked away in a York suburb.” | Tripadvisor
2. The Wensleydale Heifer Restaurant, West Witton
The Wensleydale Heifer Restaurant in West Witton has a 4.8* rating from 3,292 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Excellent food , service and surroundings. We thoroughly enjoyed the service and the food was outstanding. The main courses and desserts are highly recommended.” | Tripadvisor
3. The Boat Shed, Filey
The Boat Shed in Filey has a 4.9* rating from 615 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “What a great spot for delicious pizza. The choice was varied with recommendations that we took advantage of. Loved every selection with a couple of cheeky gins.” | The Boat Shed, Filey
4. Burro Restaurant, Riccall
Burro Restaurant in Riccall has a 4.9* rating from 691 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “The food was excellent and so were the service and setting. I recommend the butternut ravioli for starter! There were six of us and everyone commented on how good their food was. We will definitely return.” | Tripadvisor