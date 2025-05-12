The 11 best places in North Yorkshire to dine al fresco - according to Tripadvisor reviews

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 12th May 2025, 13:41 BST
Updated 12th May 2025, 13:42 BST

Enjoy a plate of good food in the sunshine ☀️

Temperatures are set to soar this week, and you may be on the hunt for the perfect place to enjoy a delicious meal or drinks in the sun.

In North Yorkshire, there are plenty of incredible restaurants and pubs serving up amazing plates of food, which can be devoured in a beautiful outdoor setting.

Here is a list of the 11 best places to dine al fresco in North Yorkshire - according to Tripadvisor reviewers - and what customers had to say about their experience.

1. Buongiorno, York

Buongiorno in York has a 4.9* rating from 1,658 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Great food and atmosphere as usual - we always make a point of coming here when we’re in York - great hidden gem tucked away in a York suburb.” | Tripadvisor

2. The Wensleydale Heifer Restaurant, West Witton

The Wensleydale Heifer Restaurant in West Witton has a 4.8* rating from 3,292 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Excellent food , service and surroundings. We thoroughly enjoyed the service and the food was outstanding. The main courses and desserts are highly recommended.” | Tripadvisor

3. The Boat Shed, Filey

The Boat Shed in Filey has a 4.9* rating from 615 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “What a great spot for delicious pizza. The choice was varied with recommendations that we took advantage of. Loved every selection with a couple of cheeky gins.” | The Boat Shed, Filey

4. Burro Restaurant, Riccall

Burro Restaurant in Riccall has a 4.9* rating from 691 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “The food was excellent and so were the service and setting. I recommend the butternut ravioli for starter! There were six of us and everyone commented on how good their food was. We will definitely return.” | Tripadvisor

