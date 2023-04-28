News you can trust since 1836
Three Harrogate establishments awarded new five-star food hygiene ratings by Food Standards Agency

A number of establishments in Harrogate has been awarded a new food hygiene rating according to the Food Standards Agency’s website.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 28th Apr 2023, 12:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 12:27 BST

Following an assessment by the Food Standards Agency earlier this month, Mr Ds Magnificent Pie Machine, based at Harrogate Town AFC on Wetherby Road, was awarded a five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Nibble & Nosh, located on Station Parade in Harrogate, has also been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating following an assessment at the premises on April 25.

Also on the same day, The Stone Beck, on Grantley Drive in Harrogate, was also awarded a five-out-of-five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.

Three Harrogate establishments have been awarded new five-star food hygiene ratings by the Food Standards AgencyThree Harrogate establishments have been awarded new five-star food hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency
A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found on inspection.

To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/

