Three Harrogate establishments awarded new five-star food hygiene ratings by Food Standards Agency
A number of establishments in Harrogate has been awarded a new food hygiene rating according to the Food Standards Agency’s website.
Following an assessment by the Food Standards Agency earlier this month, Mr Ds Magnificent Pie Machine, based at Harrogate Town AFC on Wetherby Road, was awarded a five-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Nibble & Nosh, located on Station Parade in Harrogate, has also been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating following an assessment at the premises on April 25.
Also on the same day, The Stone Beck, on Grantley Drive in Harrogate, was also awarded a five-out-of-five food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency.
A food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality, but reflects the standards of food hygiene found on inspection.
To find out more about food hygiene ratings, visit https://ratings.food.gov.uk/