This is when Visit Harrogate Restaurant Week is launched with great discounts and offers and it's soon

Restaurant businesses across the Harrogate district have been signing up to offer special set-price menus, discounts on dishes, and food and drink combinations - with the opportunity to boost awareness of their business, attract new customers and create repeat customers.

From Monday, February 6 to Friday, February 10, diners at participating restaurants and eateries will be able to take advantage of great deals and special offers on delicious dishes, when quoting “Visit Harrogate Restaurant Week” upon booking a table or when visiting particpating establishments.

Visitors and residents heading out to enjoy Restaurant Week will be able to try new places, new menus, and perhaps even new food – with offers on set-price dining at £5, £10, £15 and £20 price points.

Helen Suckling, Partnership and Commercial Manager for Destination Harrogate, said: “We’re delighted with the response that we’ve had from local businesses who have been keen to sign up to our first Visit Harrogate Restaurant Week.

"Restaurant Week is not a new concept, but it’s new for Visit Harrogate and we look forward to its success.

“Businesses have been enthusiastic in creating their offers, which has resulted in a great variety of deals and discounts available to diners.

"So whether it’s coffee and cake for a fiver, a two-course lunch with a glass of fizz for £20, or a two-course evening meal for £15, everyone can find something to tempt them.”

DoubleTree by Hilton Harrogate Majestic Hotel and Spa, which has signed up to take part in Restaurant Week, is even launching a new fusion dish for diners to try at Carter’s Champagne Bar and Grill.

The Yorkshire Sizzling Fajita offers a Yorkshire twist on the traditional Mexican fajita, with sizzling beef or vegan steak; mushy pea puree replacing guacamole and a hot gravy dip stepping in as salsa.

