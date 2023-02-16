This is what to expect when the Harrogate Round Table Charity Beer Festival 2023 comes to town
Harrogate Beer Festival is back with 40 cask ales on two highly enjoyable days raising funds for three local charities.
After its first year off in three decades due to the pandemic, last year’s returning event saw a real party atmosphere with a host of live music on both evenings of the festival – as well as regulars enjoying a fantastic selection of independent beers (cask and keg) wines, gins, prosecco and soft drinks.
The 2023 Harrogate Round Table Charity Beer Festival – to give it its full name – has always proved to be monumental in raising funds for charity.
Hosted by the hard-working volunteers of Harrogate RoundTable, which has served the community since 1949, this year’s event will take place on Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11 with 100% of profits going to Martin House Children’s Hospice, Samaritans and HELP! (Harrogate Living Easier Project).
Beer lovers can choose from a great range of ticket options, including:
Pre-booked - General tickets £18
Includes entry and 3 drinks of your choice (excludes gin).
Additional beer tokens can be purchased at the event.
On the day entry £20
As above.
VIP ‘unlimited’ wristbands £50
Valid for one day. Unlimited drinks whilst stocks last.
Harrogate Beer Festival: Session Times
Friday, March 10: Sponsors Only 13.30 -23.00.
Friday, March 10: Sponsors/Public 19.00-23.00.
Saturday, March 11: Sponsors/Public 13.30-23.00.
Sponsorship packages for Harrogate Beer Festival are also available with exclusive savings on wristbands and unique offers on food and drink.
More information at www.harrogatebeerfestival.co.uk