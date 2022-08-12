Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Little Ale House's owner/manager Richard Leigh was presented with the award by branch chairman Allan Gauld.

Located at 7 Cheltenham Crescent in Harrogate, the town's first-ever micro pub was launched more than five years ago with great success by husband and wife team Rich and Danni in an effort to recreate a relaxed rustic country pub atmosphere.

Passionate believers in the dying art of the ‘proper’ cosy country style pub, the duo champion wooden floorboards, good conversation and a great ever-changing selection of quality beers and other drinks.

Harrogate Pub of the Year - The Little Ale House's Rich and Danni.

But this independently-owned pub completely shun TVs, background music and pub ‘gastroficiation’.