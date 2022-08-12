The Little Ale House's owner/manager Richard Leigh was presented with the award by branch chairman Allan Gauld.
Located at 7 Cheltenham Crescent in Harrogate, the town's first-ever micro pub was launched more than five years ago with great success by husband and wife team Rich and Danni in an effort to recreate a relaxed rustic country pub atmosphere.
Passionate believers in the dying art of the ‘proper’ cosy country style pub, the duo champion wooden floorboards, good conversation and a great ever-changing selection of quality beers and other drinks.
But this independently-owned pub completely shun TVs, background music and pub ‘gastroficiation’.
CAMRA is regarded as one of the most successful consumer organisations in Europe and has had a huge impact on the UK beer industry since it was founded by four real ale enthusiasts back in 1971.