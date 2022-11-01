Here, we take a look at all the pubs which have made it into the CAMRA good books… which ones have you been to?
1. Harrogate
Fat Badger: Cold Bath Road, HG2 0NF (01423505681) Black Sheep Best Bitter; Timothy Taylor Landlord; Tetley Bitter; 4 changing beers (often Ossett, Saltaire). Single-room pub created in part of the historic White Hart Hotel.
Photo: Gerard Binks
2. Ripon
Royal Oak: 36 Kirkgate, HG4 1PB (01765602284) Saltaire Blonde; Timothy Taylor Golden Best, Boltmaker, Landlord, Landlord Dark; 1 changing beer (often Timothy Taylor). This venue is in what was an 18th-century coaching inn, now beautifully renovated in the modern idiom, in the centre of historic Ripon between the cathedral and the market square.
Photo: Gerard Binks
3. Harrogate
Major Tom’s Social: The Ginnel, HG1 2RB (01423566984) 4 changing beers (often Rooster’s, Turning Point).
A cafe bar housed above a vintage shop in a former antiques emporium, providing real ale, craft keg, pizza, music and art.
Photo: Gerard Binks
4. Ripon
Water Rat: 24 Bondgate Green, HG4 1QW (01765602251) Rudgate Jorvik Blonde; Theakston Best Bitter; 2 changing beers (often Rudgate). Located by the side of the River Skell with a fine view of Ripon Cathedral and the river from its large windows and terrace, this is Ripon’s only riverside pub.
Photo: Gerard Binks