These are the 22 Harrogate district pubs listed in the CAMRA Good Beer Guide for 2023.

These are the 22 Harrogate district pubs who made it into the CAMRA 2023 guide

Seen as a yardstick for quality, the CAMRA Good Beer Guide is very much a badge of honour for all landlords lucky enough to be listed.

By Matt Reeder
37 minutes ago

The 2023 guide has now been revealed and our Harrogate district is well represented with 22 establishments listed from the town centre to Beckwithshaw, Knaresborough to Masham and Lofthouse to Ripon.

Here, we take a look at all the pubs which have made it into the CAMRA good books… which ones have you been to?

1. Harrogate

Fat Badger: Cold Bath Road, HG2 0NF (01423505681) Black Sheep Best Bitter; Timothy Taylor Landlord; Tetley Bitter; 4 changing beers (often Ossett, Saltaire). Single-room pub created in part of the historic White Hart Hotel.

Photo: Gerard Binks

2. Ripon

Royal Oak: 36 Kirkgate, HG4 1PB (01765602284) Saltaire Blonde; Timothy Taylor Golden Best, Boltmaker, Landlord, Landlord Dark; 1 changing beer (often Timothy Taylor). This venue is in what was an 18th-century coaching inn, now beautifully renovated in the modern idiom, in the centre of historic Ripon between the cathedral and the market square.

Photo: Gerard Binks

3. Harrogate

Major Tom’s Social: The Ginnel, HG1 2RB (01423566984) 4 changing beers (often Rooster’s, Turning Point). A cafe bar housed above a vintage shop in a former antiques emporium, providing real ale, craft keg, pizza, music and art.

Photo: Gerard Binks

4. Ripon

Water Rat: 24 Bondgate Green, HG4 1QW (01765602251) Rudgate Jorvik Blonde; Theakston Best Bitter; 2 changing beers (often Rudgate). Located by the side of the River Skell with a fine view of Ripon Cathedral and the river from its large windows and terrace, this is Ripon’s only riverside pub.

Photo: Gerard Binks

