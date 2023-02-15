Theakston boss is confident of 'exciting' year ahead for famous North Yorkshire brewery with new appointments

Masham-based T&R Theakston has added three to its head count – Helen Barrett joins as a national account executive, alongside Ben Parkinson and Hayley Dodds-Baddon who join the business as sales development manager and Visitor Centre manager respectively.

Joint managing director Simon Theakston, said: “Although there remain economic challenges for not just the beer industry but the whole country, the truth remains that people always enjoy coming together, whether to share in the good times or rally together in the face of adversity.

"After a turbulent start to the decade, everyone at Theakston is excited for the year ahead as we prepare to launch seven seasonal beers, announce new partnerships and continue with preparations for our second centenary in 2027.

New hires at North Yorkshire-based brewery, T&R Theakston - Helen Barrett, Ben Parkinson and Hayley Dodds-Baddon.

"I’m delighted to welcome Helen, Ben and Hayley to the Theakston team."

The new staff additions bring a wealth of experience in the drinks industry to Theakston which was founded in Masham in 1827.

Helen Barrett spent eight years at Heineken before working with independent whisky bottler, blender and distiller, Douglas Laing and Co.

Ben Parkinson worked at Tesco for more than 20 years and will be responsible for growing Theakston’s existing presence in North Yorkshire and Teesside.

Hayley Dodds-Baddon previously worked in marketing, is a qualified primary school teacher and joins Theakston to lead on its Visitor Centre.