With thirsty Brits tapping into the ‘alternative drinks’ trend as we (finally) move into summer, Asda has launched two new zesty sorbets that are perfect for any mixologists in the making.

Social conversations on ‘sorbet’ have risen by 20.1% as online creators share recipe videos on how to use sorbets to create the exciting ‘Sorbet Spritzes’ – delicious frozen cocktails which are perfect for summer.

Ideal for the trend, Asda has launched two new sorbet flavours, Asda Lemon Sorbet (£2.55) and Asda Mango Sorbet (£2.55) - which make up the retailer’s extensive ice cream range for 2024.

The summer of the ‘Sorbet Spritz’: Asda predicts a new drinks trend as two new sorbet flavours hit the shelves.

Selling over 80,000 tubs since the launch* and having searches for ‘sorbet’ on Asda.com increase by over 50% since April 2024*, shoppers are loving the new additions.

Comments on Facebook under @Newfoodsuk’s post of the sorbet’s spotted at Asda say that the products are a “need” for summer. With an average of 4.5-star reviews on Asda.com, customers describe the Mango Sorbet as a “really lovely smooth sorbet with a gorgeous punchy mango flavour” saying it “makes a wonderful dessert that cleanses the palette and is modish without typical calories in other delicious cold desserts”. Lovers of the Lemon Sorbet say it has “great flavour and texture” and praise it for being “light and refreshing”.

Bringing some cool, tangy, and refreshing greatness to an alcoholic blend, Asda’s sorbets are a key ingredient for those who want to recreate the Sorbet Spritz this summer.

Limoncello Spritz

The popular ‘Limoncello Spritz’ can be made into a frozen sorbet delight using Asda’s refreshing and silky-smooth Lemon Sorbet, full of zesty lemon juiciness and perfect for quenching a thirst on a hot day.

As seen on TikTok recipes, customers can pick up everything they need from Asda to replicate this classic cocktail, including Asda’s Ice Club Crushed Ice (£1.30), Villa Cardea Limoncello (£12.50), Lemon Sorbet (£2.55) and Extra Special Prosecco Brut (£7.00), garnished with a fresh Lemon (30p). When creating three full frozen cocktails with a double shot of each alcoholic addition, the beverage will cost just £2.10 to make at home - an absolute bargain!

Frozen Mango SpritzAsda’s "delicious” Mango Sorbet (£2.55) can be used to create a ‘Frozen Mango Spritz’.

For a bright & boozy slushy, customers can pick up Asda’s Ice Club Crushed Ice (£1.30), Frozen For Freshness Mango Chunks (£2.25), Asda Triple Distilled Vodka (£6.80) and Extra Special Prosecco Brut (£7.00) - finished with a splash of some Pure Orange Juice (£1.00) for an extra tang.

However shoppers choose to enjoy this treat, when adding the two new sorbets to Asda’s impressive frozen dessert lineup, Jemma Copley (Product Development Manager of Frozen at Asda) said; “We were looking to add fresh and vibrant flavours to the range. The two new lines are perfect for a hot day and are a lighter option for that post-BBQ dessert. They are simple recipes with great flavour impact, which we knew customers would reach for this summer”.