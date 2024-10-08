The 8th annual Italian Awards 2024 has highlighted the best restaurants across the UK to visit for a taste of authentic Italian cuisine.

The prestigious awards were held at The Queens Hotel in Leeds on Sunday October 6, 2024 celebrating the Italian food industry in the UK, with many worthy winners taking home an award.

From Best Chef to Best Pizza and many other awards in between, the Italian Awards 2024 has highlighted the excellence of Italian establishments, taking into consideration their service, quality of food, menu options and more.

Take a look at the winners of the Italian Awards 2024.