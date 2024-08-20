Masterchef UK is a popular BBC cooking show, where chefs across the country compete in various challenges to win the title of Masterchef.
The legendary food show which is presented by Gregg Wallace and John Torode also has a spin-off named Masterchef: The Professionals which sees professional working chefs compete against one another.
As we watch the contestants craft and create beautiful dishes, some of us may wish to have the chance to taste the chef’s food ourselves.
Here is a list of the 13 best-rated restaurants in the UK from former Masterchef contestants according to booking website DesignMyNight, so we can turn the dream of tasting their food into a reality.
