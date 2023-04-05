Tap takeovers and more promised as Harrogate’s pioneering Beer Festival championing women gets ready to return

The seventh annual WOTFEST – Women on Tap Festival – will run from May 24-28 in Harrogate with tap takeovers, live and online events, and the release of new digital material, including podcasts, creative pieces, and online articles.

Established in 2017, WOT has since delivered just shy of 100 events and five major festivals alongside a range of campaigns celebrating the role of women in beer, boosting beer education, and pushing for change in beer and wider society.

Last year’s festival included a beer and cheese pairing with beer guru Nichola Bottomley and a tour of regional beer with seasonal food beer sommelier Annabel Smith, and private chef Michaela Hanna;

In recent years, this certified social enterprise and not-for-profit set-up has also garnered support across the beer industry - from local businesses to big names in brewing and national media.

Sponsorship for 2023 has been pledged to date by Thornbridge Brewery, Harrogate Brewing Co, Turning Point Brew Co, Simpsons Malt, and Brew York.

The festival is organised by Rachel Auty, a Harrogate-based beer enthusiast and champion of women's rights.

"We want to celebrate the amazing work that women are doing in brewing and related fields," said Auty.

This will be the seventh Harrogate-based WOTFEST dedicated to championing women in the beer sector.

"But we also want to raise awareness about the challenges they face and create more opportunities for them.

"We acknowledge that it’s really tough right now, and the beer industry is being hit hard.

"We also know that Covid has drastically set back progress made on giving women a voice so we simply have to keep the issue in the spotlight.

"We believe that everyone should have equal opportunities regardless of their gender or background and we still see women are marginalised in the beer industry

"The conversation has to be pushed beyond International Women’s Day."

The full WOTFEST 2023 programme will be announced mid-April.