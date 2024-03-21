Talented Harrogate chef inspired by Michael O’Hare’s famous The Man Behind The Curtain pledges to realise his dreams

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sous Chef at Horto Restaurant at Rudding Park, Adam Jones was studying Law at Leeds University when he booked a table for his girlfriend and himself for Valentine’s Day at Michael O’Hare’s famous restaurant.

In a moment, his career goals spun 180 degrees.

Since then, Adam has worked as a chef at both HOME and Owl in Leeds, before moving to Horto in Harrogate.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roux awards regional finalist - The talented Adam Jones who is Sous Chef at Horto Restaurant at Rudding Park in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having qualified for the semi-finals of the prestigious Roux Scholarship, which seeks to find Britain’s best young chef, Adam showed off his culinary skills to a star-studded panel.

Despite facing judges including Angela Hartnett OBE, Sat Bains (Roux Scholar 1999), Simon Hulstone (Roux Scholar 2003) and Michel Roux Jr himself, Adam did not let himself down

One of 18 rising chefs competing at University College Birmingham for a place in the national final, sadly, Adam Jones narrowly missed out on making the final.

But that isn't stopping his ambitions.

"The standard was very good, as you would expect," he said.

"But it was a great experience and I am determined to try again next year."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Such is the reputation of the Roux Scholarship, most winners go on to a career at the very top.

Even reaching the regional finals stage is regarded as a huge accolade.

Speaking afterwards, Michel Roux Jr said: “That was an extraordinary cook-off with six very talented chefs.

"I think all the chefs managed the brief really well, and the use of the sweet potato and the kidneys was perfect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had spicy, we had braised, we deep fried, we had a ragu – I thought it was all really clever."

Adam and his rivals did not go away empty-handed.

Each competitor was presented with a commemorative certificate signed by the judges.