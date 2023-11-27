Talented chef renowned from Harrogate's Fat Badger and Emmerdale joins historic pub

A Yorkshire chef who made his name with Gordon Ramsay and at the Fat Badger in Harrogate is set to take a historic village pub to “the next level”.

Matt Turton worked with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay when he opened his Heddon Street restaurant in Soho before winning a superb reputation in Yorkshire.

One of the county’s most talented chefs, Matt has now been head hunted for the 18th century Wild Swan inn at Minskip, located five miles from Knaresborough and nine miles from Harrogate.

"I am determined to give Minskip and the surrounding district, an inn to be proud of,” Matt said.

"I have completely revamped the menu and am determined to create enjoyable and imaginative food at competitive prices.

"I haven’t been here long, but the reaction so far has been brilliant.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for me."

Alex Bond and Stephen Lennox, who bought the Wild Swan in 2021, heralded the arrival of chef Matt as the start of an exciting new era for the popular inn, which won the Small Leisure, Retail and Hospitality Business category in the Harrogate Advertiser Excellence in Business Awards this summer.

“Matt’s appointment is crucially important for the future of the Wild Swan,” Alex said.

"He has a superb reputation in Harrogate and the surrounding area and we are in no doubt that he will take the Wild Swan to a completely new level in terms of the quality and the presentation of our food.”

After working with Ramsay, Matt returned to his native Yorkshire and enjoyed successful stints at the Fat Badger, the Yorkshire Hotel and as head chef opening and building the reputation of Jesper’s Wine Bar and Kitchen in Harrogate, as well as working on the set of ITV’s popular soap Emmerdale.

Matt will lead a talented team in the Wild Swan kitchen, including long-serving Sous Chef, Frazer Ross.

The new menu includes Pork Hash Brown, Mushroom Cigar, Chorizo Scotch Egg, Duck Breast, Pan Seared Cod, Indian Style Cauliflower Burger and classics such as Fish and Chips and Steak and Ale Pie.