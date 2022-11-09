Take a sneak peak at what Harrogate's Cosy Club festive menu has to offer this Christmas
The Cosy Club is pulling out all the stops for Christmas with their fabulous festive dining menus and we take a look at what is on offer.
From £33.95, guests can experience a three-course Christmas extravaganza, featuring fresh and modern seasonal delights.
If a full three course indulgence is too much, guests can enjoy two courses from £25.95.
If brunch is more up your street, keep the drinks flowing with an unlimited supply of prosecco, mimosas or bloody Mary’s at the Cosy Club’s Festive Brunch for £35 per person.
You can enjoy up to 90 minutes of Christmas celebrations with charming company and brilliant brunch options, from a Classic Breakfast to sweet Buttermilk Pancakes.
If you’re looking to celebrate your long-awaited Christmas shindigs with colleagues, or celebrate the festive season with friends and family, Cosy’s Finger Food and Festive Feast sharing options are perfect for parties.
To make a Christmas booking and for more information, visit https://cosyclub.co.uk/christmas/
We take a look at some of the dishes that you can find on the Cosy Club’s festive menu this Christmas...