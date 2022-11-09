Take a sneak peak at what Harrogate's Cosy Club festive menu has to offer this Christmas

From £33.95, guests can experience a three-course Christmas extravaganza, featuring fresh and modern seasonal delights.

If a full three course indulgence is too much, guests can enjoy two courses from £25.95.

If brunch is more up your street, keep the drinks flowing with an unlimited supply of prosecco, mimosas or bloody Mary’s at the Cosy Club’s Festive Brunch for £35 per person.

You can enjoy up to 90 minutes of Christmas celebrations with charming company and brilliant brunch options, from a Classic Breakfast to sweet Buttermilk Pancakes.

If you’re looking to celebrate your long-awaited Christmas shindigs with colleagues, or celebrate the festive season with friends and family, Cosy’s Finger Food and Festive Feast sharing options are perfect for parties.

To make a Christmas booking and for more information, visit https://cosyclub.co.uk/christmas/

We take a look at some of the dishes that you can find on the Cosy Club’s festive menu this Christmas...

1. Christmas at Cosy Club Pan-fried Seabass Fillet - creamy mash, sautéed leek & spinach, prosecco and lobster sauce, lemon Photo: Cosy Club Photo Sales

2. Christmas at Cosy Club Asian Fried Chicken - soy, chilli, ginger, pickled slaw Photo: Cosy Club Photo Sales

3. Christmas at Cosy Club Vegan Baked Cheesecake - raspberries, raspberry purée Photo: Cosy Club Photo Sales

4. Christmas at Cosy Club Slow-Roasted Pork Belly - dauphinoise potatoes, spiced red cabbage, caramelised apple, red wine gravy Photo: Cosy Club Photo Sales