News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
We take a sneak peak at some of the dishes you can find on the Cosy Club’s festive menu this Christmas

Take a sneak peak at what Harrogate's Cosy Club festive menu has to offer this Christmas

The Cosy Club is pulling out all the stops for Christmas with their fabulous festive dining menus and we take a look at what is on offer.

By Lucy Chappell
21 minutes ago
Updated 9th Nov 2022, 11:59am

From £33.95, guests can experience a three-course Christmas extravaganza, featuring fresh and modern seasonal delights.

If a full three course indulgence is too much, guests can enjoy two courses from £25.95.

If brunch is more up your street, keep the drinks flowing with an unlimited supply of prosecco, mimosas or bloody Mary’s at the Cosy Club’s Festive Brunch for £35 per person.

You can enjoy up to 90 minutes of Christmas celebrations with charming company and brilliant brunch options, from a Classic Breakfast to sweet Buttermilk Pancakes.

If you’re looking to celebrate your long-awaited Christmas shindigs with colleagues, or celebrate the festive season with friends and family, Cosy’s Finger Food and Festive Feast sharing options are perfect for parties.

To make a Christmas booking and for more information, visit https://cosyclub.co.uk/christmas/

We take a look at some of the dishes that you can find on the Cosy Club’s festive menu this Christmas...

1. Christmas at Cosy Club

Pan-fried Seabass Fillet - creamy mash, sautéed leek & spinach, prosecco and lobster sauce, lemon

Photo: Cosy Club

Photo Sales

2. Christmas at Cosy Club

Asian Fried Chicken - soy, chilli, ginger, pickled slaw

Photo: Cosy Club

Photo Sales

3. Christmas at Cosy Club

Vegan Baked Cheesecake - raspberries, raspberry purée

Photo: Cosy Club

Photo Sales

4. Christmas at Cosy Club

Slow-Roasted Pork Belly - dauphinoise potatoes, spiced red cabbage, caramelised apple, red wine gravy

Photo: Cosy Club

Photo Sales
Harrogate
Next Page
Page 1 of 3